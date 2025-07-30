Advertisement
    XRP Creates Suspicious Market Pattern

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 30/07/2025 - 8:22
    XRP certainly not making conventional market moves
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP's recent price behavior is alarming the market. The daily chart shows a gradual erratic decline from the most recent local peak close to $3.70, with the price currently circling $3.12.

    Unstructured movement

    This does not neatly fit into any textbook structure. The way it is dropping is the issue, not just the drop itself. No flush candle panic selling or significant liquidation spike are present. Throughout this correction, volume has continuously decreased, indicating that neither bulls nor bears are very convinced. 

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Neither a clean consolidation nor a sharp pullback are present. Rather, it appears to be a gradual loss of momentum without any obvious support yet. Pricing behavior like this can be risky. A market is susceptible to unexpected breakdowns when it loses momentum and begins to decline on decreasing volume, particularly if retail holders' confidence starts to wane.

    XRP's limit

    The 21-day EMA remains a soft floor with little volume supporting it, even though it is still holding as a tentative support at $3.00. Although momentum is obviously waning, the RSI is still above 57, indicating that it is not yet oversold. The $2.99-$2.75 range, where some stronger moving average support and earlier consolidation levels are stacked, is where XRP could easily fall further if buyers do not intervene soon.

    Things might get messy quickly if that region cracks, possibly pushing XRP back to the $2.50 range. The current pattern is illiquid and indecisive rather than bullish, bearish or neutral. That is possibly worse since there is no certainty as to which way the next big move will go, and it could be violent. Avoid overly leveraged positions and refrain from making any significant calls until you see a volume-backed bounce or a capitulation candle.

