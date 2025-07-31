Crypto Exchange ChangeNOW Offers New Features for B2B and B2C in 2025: Review

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Launched in 2017, ChangeNOW is well-known as a reputable one-click cryptocurrency exchange service. At the same time, the platform evolved into a comprehensive digital asset services platform making crypto instruments accessible to both B2B and B2C clients.

In this review, U.Today observes key offerings of ChangeNOW to find out how it can be useful for personal and business challenges in crypto.

ChangeNOW, 360° crypto ecosystem for businesses and individuals: Highlights

High-reputed one-click accountless exchange ChangeNOW unifies dozens of cutting-edge crypto tools for personal and business use in a single platform.

ChangeNOW is a holistic cryptocurrency service machine centered around instant crypto exchange modules for Bitcoin (BTC), USDT and all major altcoins.

For B2C users, ChangeNOW offers unmatched tooling for non-custodial, account-free exchanges between 1,500 cryptocurrencies and 70 fiat currencies.

Trusted by over 5 million clients, ChangeNOW completes almost all exchanges in less than two minutes with zero hidden fees on fixed and floating rates.

ChangeNOW Pro package also always has cashbacks in NOW tokens, a permanent swap address, transaction history browsing and AML checks for cryptocurrency deposits.

For B2B partners, ChangeNOW provides a powerful Crypto Exchange API, e-commerce widgets, and white-label solutions.

As a result, ChangeNOW simultaneously makes the crypto experience straightforward for individuals and ensures seamless digital asset integration for businesses interested in accepting crypto.

Advertisement

ChangeNOW for individuals: Easiest way to exchange crypto and benefit in Web3

Initially an account-free instant exchanger for crypto, ChangeNOW upholds the values of self-custody and makes crypto conversion easier than ever before.

Basics

ChangeNOW promotes true self-custody through its account-free design, so there is no mandatory registration, no user data collection, and private keys always stay with the user.

Image by ChangeNOW

Operating across 110+ chains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, EVM-based L1 and L2 chains, Solana, etc., ChangeNOW supports over 1500+ digital assets and 70+ fiat currencies. Users can exchange everything from meme coins and DeFi tokens to AI, GameFi, stablecoins, privacy tokens, and so on.

ChangeNOW is available in 180 countries and regions through its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

ChangeNOW’s opportunities for traders

Users simply choose a trading pair, fund the exchange with crypto or fiat, and receive the target asset in their wallet — typically in under two minutes.

Both fixed and floating rate swaps are available; 98% of swaps are executed at a better rate than estimated or deviate less than 0.5%. More than 50% of users receive better returns than initially estimated.

Image by ChangeNOW

While minimal amounts are required, they are incredibly low (as little as $2). The operations are not charged with hidden operational fees. All costs are built into the rate shown upfront, with no additional charges post-swap.

ChangeNOW for customers: Support and integrations

For maximum accessibility, ChangeNOW supports swaps on various networks, including Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Solana, Avalanche, Polygon and Optimism as well as on zkSync, Linea, Algorand, Near and EOS.

ChangeNOW supports 70+ fiat currencies through trusted partners like Transak, Simplex, Guardarian, allowing users to buy crypto with Visa, MasterCard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, FasterPay, Sepa, Pix, ACH and Revolut.

In its operational activity, ChangeNOW has entered into long-term collaborations with heavyweight crypto platforms and services such as Exodus, Guarda, Trezor and Bitcoin.com.

The exchange is well-known for its unmatched customer support unit available online 24/7. ChangeNOW has a 4.5/5 Trustpilot rating based on 13,000 reviews.

What is ChangeNOW Pro, next-level solution for eased crypto exchange

ChangeNOW Pro is an advanced crypto management solution that simplifies the processing of frequent and high-volume crypto transactions.

Compared to ChangeNOW's basic functionality, ChangeNOW Pro allows cryptocurrency experts to leverage enhanced cashback, reduced exchange fees and accelerated transaction processing.

Namely, ChangeNOW Pro users get 0.1% cashback from every completed transaction. All ChangeNOW Pro members gain access to unlimited crypto loans, providing flexibility for various financial activities.

Higher-tier plans offer users the ability to create private webpages for receiving crypto payments. The Brilliant plan includes a unique domain name.

A user-friendly AML checks service and transactional history are available to every client with an active ChangeNOW Pro subscription.

ChangeNOW for businesses: Go-to gateway to crypto segment for SMEs

Besides offering an amazing toolkit for private usage, ChangeNOW developed a B2B stack with focus on seamless crypto integration into business processes, made cost-effective for every type of e-commerce or NGO.

Basics

In a nutshell, ChangeNOW For Business is a cutting-edge suite of financial solutions that provides SMEs and Enterprises with stable and secure cryptocurrency payments, exchanges and asset custody.

Seamless integration and a wide range of supported crypto and fiat assets, alongside with SOC-2 and ISO 27001 best practices, facilitate dozens of millions of successful transactions every month for partners operating within the FinTech, iGaming, lending and investment sectors.

ChangeNOW B2B tooling includes Crypto Exchange API, Widget, White Label solutions (crypto exchange, crypto wallet, Telegram bot) and asset listing services.

Referral and affiliate programs by ChangeNOW unlock lucrative opportunities for audience cross-pollination.

ChangeNOW Crypto Exchange API for business

By adding ChangeNOW Crypto Exchange API, businesses enable customers to seamlessly swap assets directly on the website. With ChangeNOW, more than 1,100+ coins are available for exchange on more than 100+ supported networks, with assets sourced from CEXs and DEXs for unmatched liquidity.

Image by ChangeNOW

Immediately after the integration, users can earn from 0.4% per transaction with flexible commissions by assets, pairs, or exchange amounts. ChangeNOW B2B stack is flexible: Clients can build an exchange service from scratch or integrate a ready-made API into an existing platform.

The API solution works seamlessly with both web platforms and mobile apps, while the comprehensive API documentation is provided.

Crypto widget for e-commerce

ChangeNOW crypto exchange widgets allow businesses to add instant cryptocurrency conversion tooling to their frontends. With over 2,250,000 exchange pairs available, this solution spans across all popular blockchains, stablecoins and trending tokens.

Besides earning a referral percentage for each transaction completed on their website, clients can get the best possible market rates, offering flexibility to expand the client base.

With crypto top-up modules, businesses can accept deposits directly into owners’ crypto wallets in any of the 1,500+ crypto or fiat assets available. For websites built on WordPress, the ChangeNOW WordPress Crypto Exchange Plugin is ready to be integrated in a plug-and-play manner.

All operations with cryptocurrency exchange widgets are supported by a 24/7 personal manager ready to solve any issues on the client side.

ChangeNOW’s white-label solutions

With ChangeNOW's white-label solutions pack, clients can have a ready-made cryptocurrency exchange, a cryptocurrency wallet or a Telegram bot developed specifically for their brands.

White-label crypto wallet. ChangeNOW provides the software base for a fully operational non-custodial crypto wallet to manage digital assets and NFTs with support for 1,500 cryptocurrencies, staking functions, native iOS and Android app integrations and dedicated managers. White-label crypto exchange. Clients can deploy a fully functional crypto exchange under their own brand, complete with flexible fee structures, customizable UI, and access to ChangeNOW’s liquidity engine. White-label Telegram bot. You can launch a new crypto exchange bot from scratch or integrate exchange features into an existing Telegram bot for added monetization.

ChangeNOW’s white-label solutions are built to accelerate the launch of crypto businesses with reliable infrastructure and full customization.

Listing your crypto with ChangeNOW: What to know

With ChangeNOW , any crypto project can list its token and create a custom liquidity pool paired with any supported asset.

Teams can set a starting price, provide liquidity, and let the platform take care of the rest, including dynamic price discovery based on demand and volume.

For listing offer clients, ChangeNOW offers flexible six-month terms with a possible no-cost extension if monthly swap volume exceeds $100,000.

As of July 2025, ChangeNOW offers a regular listing offer and a program with multi-chain bridge support from day one.

Wrapping up: Unique proposal of ChangeNOW

ChangeNOW is a full-featured cryptocurrency platform for both businesses and individual users, enabling instant swaps between 1,500+ digital assets and 70+ fiat currencies. ChangeNOW Pro comes with advanced features, including AML checks, crypto cashbacks, fee discounts and a permanent swap address.