    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for July 29

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 14:39
    Can price of DOGE rise by end of week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are coming back to the game as the rates of some coins are falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 3.86%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is on its way to the local resistance of $0.2327. If growth continues, one can expect a test of the upper level by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the meme coin has once again bounced off the support of $0.2217. The volume is low, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves anytime soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bears remain powerful. As the rate of DOGE is far from the key level, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the previous candle low of $0.22.

