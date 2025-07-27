Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 27

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 27/07/2025 - 14:50
    How long will upward move of Ethereum (ETH) last?
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 27
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is mainly bullish on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 1.74% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is closer to the resistance than to the support level.

    If buyers can hold the gained initiative, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $3,900 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is also bullish. If the daily bar closes above the $3,824 resistance, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $3,900-$4,000 range shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of ETH has fixed above the resistance of $3,675. While the price is above that mark, there is a high chance of an ongoing upward move to the $4,093 level.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,808 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
