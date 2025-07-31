SHIB Price Prediction for July 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some cryptocurrencies have come back to the green zone after a correction, according to CoinStats.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 1.39% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the local support of $0.00001266. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.00001250 mark.

On the longer time frame, the rate of the meme coin is about to fix below the support of $0.00001271. If it happens, traders may expect an ongoing downward move to the $0.000012 range.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB is far from the support and resistance levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001272 at press time.