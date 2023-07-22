522 Million SHIB Burned in 7 Days as Shibarium Pre-Launch Campaign Continues

Sat, 07/22/2023 - 08:46
article image
Yuri Molchan
Half billion Shiba Inu removed from circulation over past week, per recent report
522 Million SHIB Burned in 7 Days as Shibarium Pre-Launch Campaign Continues
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to data provided by the Shibburn explorer, over the past week, the SHIB army has gotten rid of a substantial amount of Shiba Inu meme coins.

Still, these burns destroyed a lot fewer SHIB than the stash that was moved to dead wallets during the week before that.

522 million SHIB set on fire

This time, cumulatively within a week, the SHIB community transferred a total of 522,956,324 Shiba Inu meme coins. Compared to the previous week, there is a decline of 63.97%.

Over the past 24 hours, per the same source of data, 35,772,688 SHIB was sent to dead-end wallets in 10 transactions. The largest one carried 12,999,999 SHIB 17 hours ago and was made by an anonymous crypto whale.

These burns pushed the burn rate 80.69% down compared to Friday, when the SHIB army disposed of around 180 million Shiba Inu.

The goal of token burns is to reduce the circulating supply of a particular cryptocurrency in order to make it more scarce. In theory, this may help to increase its price in the long run. So far, the SHIB community has managed to lock 410,651,942,289,028 SHIB in unspendable wallets in total.

Still, that does not seem to have had any significant impact on the Shiba Inu price yet.

As the launch of the Shibarium mainnet draws nearer, the community expects trillions of SHIB to be burned on a weekly basis, since every single transaction on Shibarium will contribute to do that through gas fees, which will be paid in BONE tokens. Part of those fees will be set aside for developers and part will be saved to be converted into SHIB and then burned.

Related
Shytoshi Kusama Issues Major Warning to SHIB Army

Shytoshi Kusama confirms his participation in ETH Toronto event

As reported by U.Today, the anonymous leader of the SHIB developer team confirmed the fact of his participation in the upcoming ETH Toronto event, which will take place during the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 15-16.

He will deliver a speech via AI and, most likely, remain anonymous without even revealing his true appearance.

The community expects that the Shibarium mainnet will be launched soon after the end of the conference as the SHIB team is really close to finishing all the preparations and rolling the mainnet out at long last, according to a recent tweet of SHIB's marketing expert Lucie.

#Token Burn #Shiba Inu #Shibarium #Shytoshi Kusama
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stirs, Shoveling Massive BTC Stash
07/22/2023 - 07:55
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stirs, Shoveling Massive BTC Stash
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitfinex Bitcoin Heist Suspects Reach Plea Deal with Prosecutors
07/21/2023 - 20:59
Bitfinex Bitcoin Heist Suspects Reach Plea Deal with Prosecutors
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Poised for Boom as Uphold CEO Predicts Major Institutional Interest
07/21/2023 - 19:07
XRP Poised for Boom as Uphold CEO Predicts Major Institutional Interest
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya