Whales Shift 49 Billion SHIB as Shibarium Hits New All-Time High

According to Etherscan, over the past few hours, several cryptocurrency whales have transferred nearly 50 billion Shiba Inu canine-themed tokens. This included both withdrawals from crypto exchanges, transfers to exchanges and movements of SHIB between whales' wallet addresses.

Whales transfer nearly 50 billion SHIB

Eighteen transactions, from which the largest one carried more than nine billion of Shiba Inu — 9,571,054,391 SHIB were moved to a hot wallet of the Bybit exchange.

One billion SHIB were also moved to KuCoin, and 2.4 billion Shiba Inu were sent to the Binance exchange.

A few billion SHIB were withdrawn from crypto exchanges, and the rest of the 28.7 billion meme coins was moved between unknown wallet addresses, in accordance with the Etherscan data.

Shibarium passes new utility milestone

Meanwhile, the Shibarium beta Puppynet has managed to achieve a new historic peak related to the transaction count. This metric has added another million SHIB transactions and now stands at 32,334,726, getting to that level within just a few days after hitting 31,000,000.

The chart on Puppyscan shows a peak of 279,814 transfers that occurred on July 11. The number of blocks mined on Puppynet equals 1,839,739, while the count of wallets connected to the network constitutes 17,062,576.

The Shibarium mainnet is expected to kick off after Aug. 16, when the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto ends. SHIB is one of the sponsors of this major annual event in the crypto space. Besides, this year, the pseudonymous leader of this meme coin team, known as Shytoshi Kusama, is going to give a live speech at the conference, using an AI-based app to conceal his real identity.