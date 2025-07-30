Ethereum Most Important Macro Trade for Next Decade: Tom Lee

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Fundstrat partner Tom Lee has commented on the staggering most recent Bitcoin purchase made by Saylor’s Strategy. Curiously, he has also once again confirmed his bullish stance not only on BTC but on the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum.

Tom Lee on Strategy's huge Bitcoin purchase

Tom Lee quoted Michael Saylor’s tweet, in which Strategy’s executive chairman announced the acquisition of a massive 21,021 Bitcoins for $2.46 billion.

Saylor also bragged about his company achieving a BTC yield of 25% year-to-year in 2025. As of now, Strategy holds a total of 628,791 BTC worth roughly $74.2 billion.

Tom Lee commented on this stunning BTC acquisition, citing Disney's "Mandalorian" series: “Bitcoin is the way.”

Bitcoin is the way https://t.co/9FdzVb20HC — Thomas (Tom) Lee (not drummer) FSInsight.com (@fundstrat) July 29, 2025

About a week ago, Lee predicted that Bitcoin has high odds of reaching a figure between $2 million and $3 million per coin in the long term. First, he said that Bitcoin should have the same network value as gold, but since Lee believes that BTC is more valuable than gold, he named the aforementioned price tags as his forecasts.

This year, according to his earlier prediction, Bitcoin may skyrocket as high as $250,000 per coin.

He believes that a significant price leg up may be displayed by Bitcoin since many traders and analysts expect the Federal Reserve to adopt a more dovish stance in 2025 and slash interest rates.

Tom Lee's bullish view on Ethereum

While responding to a commentator’s question about whether he also thinks that “ETH is the way,” Lee stated that, in his view, “ETH is probably the most important macro trade for next decade.”

ETH is probably the most important macro trade for next decade my friend — Thomas (Tom) Lee (not drummer) FSInsight.com (@fundstrat) July 29, 2025

About a month ago, at the end of June, Lee urged his X followers to hold their BTC and ETH, saying that he expects the “usefulness growth” of these two coins to improve this year.

Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $118,276, and Ethereum is trading at $3,794 per coin.