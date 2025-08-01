Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Biggest Loss of This Summer

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 1/08/2025 - 8:40
    Shiba Inu just saw massive drop that put it back into bearish market due to drop below 50 EMA
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Biggest Loss of This Summer
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu just painted one of the summer's most agonizing chart reversals. Following an apparent robust rebound in July, SHIB bulls are currently battling a severe correction that has wiped out almost all of their recent gains, and it is not just a pullback. An important technical breakdown that could influence SHIB's direction in the coming weeks is indicated by the decline below the 50-day EMA. 

    SHIB Not Holding Up

    At first, it appeared as SHIB would be able to hold above important moving averages and regain the $0.00001400 zone. However, what really happened was a classic bull trap. The price jumped, attracted momentum, baited some bullish traders and rapidly falled back. A bearish shift in market sentiment is confirmed by the break below the 50 EMA. SHIB, which is currently trading at about $0.00001223, is now really close to another structural support. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A freefall toward $0.00001100 or even lower is still possible if that one breaks too. The dynamics of volume are just as bad, to be honest. The fact that the most recent decline coincided with growing selling pressure indicates that this is more than just a small dip being bought; it represents a more general lack of confidence. 

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Two Most Valuable Assets He Has
    There's Big XRP Surprise in Coinbase's Earnings
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bears Destroyed, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Squeeze Next, This Is XRP's Chance
    200,000,000 Dogecoin Drained From Robinhood, XRP ETF Might Be Postponed, Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit Finally Ending? – Crypto News Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/31/2025 - 12:50
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Performs Biggest Fakeout of This Summer
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Key Metrics Fall

    Although the RSI is heading toward oversold territory and falling below the neutral 50 level, it is not yet displaying any significant divergence or signs of recovery. Investing now should be done with caution rather than rashly buying dips. Reconsidering your risks could be the key here. SHIB's short-term outlook is being reconsidered right now, and it is not in bulls' favor, unfortunately. 

    The momentum will continue to favor the bears unless there is a clear reversal and SHIB can regain the 50 EMA. Shiba Inu breakdowns are usually nonrefundable and quite often end up being the beginnings of a prolonged downtrend or a choppy market. Unless the bulls move quickly, the price may be dragged lower by this technical rejection. What comes next could be carnage, but this summer rally might have been the bait.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 1, 2025 - 8:01
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Two Most Valuable Assets He Has
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 1, 2025 - 7:30
    These Were Top Crypto Hacks of July
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    HODL Unites Dubai & Riyadh for a Landmark Blockchain Roadshow Across the Middle East
    Falcon Finance Has USDf Listed on VOOI’s Omnichain Perps and RWA Exchange
    Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding the Return of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Biggest Loss of This Summer
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Two Most Valuable Assets He Has
    These Were Top Crypto Hacks of July
    Show all