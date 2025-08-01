Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Celebrates 5th Anniversary as SHIB Team Highlights 21,600,000% Gains

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 1/08/2025 - 12:40
    Shiba Inu launched on Aug. 1, 2020
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu is celebrating its 5th birthday today, having launched on Aug. 1, 2020. Shiba Inu team member Lucie took to the social media platform X to mark the milestone. "Happy Birthday, Shiba Inu, Celebrating 5 years of SHIB (Aug 1, 2020 to Aug 1, 2025)," Lucie wrote in a recent tweet, sharing key stats that have defined the Shiba Inu project over the last five years.

    Shiba Inu marked its all-time low of $0.00000004 in March 2021. Barely seven months later, the dog coin went on to mark record highs, scoring an ATH of $0.0000885 on Oct. 28, 2021.

    On this date in history, Shiba Inu reached a peak market capitalization of $41 billion and a peak 24-hour trading volume of $30 billion — between Oct. 27 and 28, 2021.

    Exchanges listing SHIB have surpassed 115, while holders have crossed 1.51 million wallets. Lucie went on to outline key milestones achieved by the Shiba Inu ecosystem over the last five years.

    July 2021 saw the launch of ShibaSwap, SHIB’s decentralized exchange, and Shibarium — the project’s layer-2 blockchain — was released on mainnet in August 2023.

    Lucie highlighted Shiba Inu's performance since launch as a jaw-dropping 21,600,000% increase.

    Shiba Inu price

    Shiba Inu was recently trading at $0.000012, following a market sell-off that triggered $751 million in crypto liquidations, according to CoinGlass data. Shiba Inu is entering its fifth day of declines from a high of $0.00001437, with the drop leading to a loss of the daily SMA 50 at $0.00001264.

    The meme coin sector, including SHIB, is facing volatility due to the broader crypto market sell-off and macroeconomic uncertainty.

    SHIB closed July with an inverted hammer candle as it seeks to recover from year-to-date lows. The token increased by 9% in July, reversing a two-month decline since May.

    An inverted hammer after a downtrend or at market lows shows that buyers sought to push the price higher during the period, but sellers eventually dominated buying, causing prices to fall back to near the opening price.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
