XRP Receives Major Institutional Upgrade in Korea, Thanks to New Listing

XRP has officially been added to BDACS, a regulated custody platform that serves institutional clients in South Korea. According to the announcement, this integration enables licensed entities to hold and deploy XRP across compliant venues.

Advertisement

For those not familiar, BDACS already being connected to exchanges such as Upbit, Coinone and Korbit enables institutions to access live XRP markets through a custody framework that aligns with local regulations.

In a market where XRP is not just popular but dominant, that is a serious unlock. Look at the latest data and you will see that the asset commands more than 19% of trading volume on Upbit — over $629 million in daily turnover — and leads Bithumb too, with a 16% share and $224 million in volume.

Advertisement

XRP is now live on BDACS!



We’re thrilled to offer custody support for #XRP, one of the most popular digital assets in #Korea, to our institutional clients. This launch strengthens our long-standing partnership with #Ripple and underscores our commitment to the Korean market.… pic.twitter.com/MAcyoz3ydi — BDACS (@BDACSKorea) August 1, 2025

For context, that is ahead of both Bitcoin and Ethereum, making XRP a clear outlier in terms of market activity on leading Korean platforms.

What does it mean for XRP and Ripple?

Korean institutions can now gain regulated exposure to an asset they were previously accessing through more fragmented or offshore routes. It brings the rails in line with reality — and positions Ripple, the company that heavily leverages XRP in its operations to deepen its local integrations without trying to reinvent the wheel.

This move reinforces XRP’s role as a regional heavyweight — not by launching new narratives but by quietly stitching together the backend that makes institutional usage viable. And in Korea, where XRP is already a staple of everyday trading, that reinforcement might be the most powerful move of all.