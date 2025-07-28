Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Solana Co-Founder Lambasts Meme Coins, Faces Backlash

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 28/07/2025 - 7:05
    Solana has thrived because of meme coins and NFTs, but its co-founder thinks it is just "digital slop"
    Advertisement
    Solana Co-Founder Lambasts Meme Coins, Faces Backlash
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Meme cryptocurrencies have been Solana's bread and butter, but co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko does not seem to be a fan.

    In a recent social media post, Yakovenko has slammed meme coins and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as "digital slop" that lacks any semblance of intrinsic value. 

    Meme coins and loot boxes

    Yakovenko has compared them to loot boxes in mobile games that players earn during gameplay or buy with real money. He added that people spend a total of $150 billion per year on mobile gaming. 

    HOT Stories
    Solana Co-Founder Lambasts Meme Coins, Faces Backlash
    Billionaire Dalio Backs 15% Bitcoin (BTC) or Gold Allocation
    BNB Hits New ATH. Is CZ Now Richer Than Bill Gates?
    XRP Cooldown? Volume Drops 42% Ahead of Key Price Action

    While responding to criticism, Yakovenko noted that Apple would be able to receive only negligible revenue from iOS without loot boxes. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/02/2025 - 21:45
    $304 Million in Solana (SOL) Moved in Minutes, What's Happening?
    ByCaroline Amosun

    "Just because a person is willing to pay X for something doesn’t give that thing any fundamental value. It just gives it a price," he said. 

    "Disappointing take"

    The frank admission comes despite the fact that Solana derives most of its activity from meme coins and NFTs. Hence, it rubbed some members of the community the wrong way.

    “Beanie” (@beaniemaxi), a prominent crypto influencer involved in projects such as Pixel Vault and Wolf Game, claims that Yakovenko is not wrong per se, but Solana would see as little activity as Tezos, a long-forgotten "Ethereum killer," without the aforementioned "digital slop." 

    Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) is currently valued at a whopping $104 billion, which makes it the sixth-largest cryptocurrency. 

    Adam Hollander, CMO at NFT marketplace OpenSea, also criticized Yakovenko. "Disappointing take. And just flat out wrong. The concept of provable transparent digital ownership isn't going anywhere," he commented. 

    Some other users have also recalled that they got into Solana in the first place because of NFTs.

    #Solana News #Anatoly Yakovenko #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 5:21
    Billionaire Dalio Backs 15% Bitcoin (BTC) or Gold Allocation
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Co-Founder Lambasts Meme Coins, Faces Backlash
    Billionaire Dalio Backs 15% Bitcoin (BTC) or Gold Allocation
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    Show all