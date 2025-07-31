Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Creator Reveals 'Most Advanced Stablecoin Ever Built'

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 31/07/2025 - 15:38
    Most advanced stablecoin ever built? Cardano creator has answer for it
    Advertisement
    Cardano Creator Reveals 'Most Advanced Stablecoin Ever Built'
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The main figure behind top-10 crypto startup Cardano (ADA)Charles Hoskinson, says USDM is becoming "the most advanced stablecoin ever built," just as "crypto dollars" take center stage in the next phase of digital finance. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/31/2025 - 13:05
    Cardano Registers 977% Liquidation Imbalance Amid Price Rebound
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The post came alongside a series of updates from a closed-door workshop in Buenos Aires, where teams gathered to advance a private stablecoin infrastructure — without naming which specific protocol was in focus.

    HOT Stories
    Binance's CZ Warns: ‘It Will Happen With Or Without You’
    Breaking: Stellar (XLM) Achieves Visa Support
    SHIB Army Urges Elon Musk to Burn SHIB, Just Like Vitalik Buterin
    Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy

    Cardano's stablecoin woes

    A couple weeks ago, Hoskinson put it straight — Cardano’s own DeFi ecosystem has been bottlenecked by their absence. A chart he shared back then showed that while Ethereum and Solana have stablecoin liquidity covering over 100% of their DeFi total value locked, Cardano sits at just 9.65%. 

    “This would start to solve it,” he wrote in June, pointing to the role advanced stablecoins could play in fixing the imbalance.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 15:50
    Cardano (ADA) Eyes $1: Why Reaching Milestone Still Delayed
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    In a more recent X communication, Andrew Westberg, a developer aligned with the Cardano ecosystem, broke down the complexity behind next-gen stablecoin models: programmable access controls, multi-role visibility layers and regulatory transparency built-in from the start. The goal is not just pegged value; it is privacy, compliance and enterprise usability.

    USDM, part of Cardano’s expanding stablecoin ecosystem alongside Djed and RLUSD, has already undergone leadership and valuation challenges. But Hoskinson remains confident in his newest claim.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jul 31, 2025 - 15:00
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jul 31, 2025 - 14:50
    14,730,000,000,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, New Milestone in View
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    10 Years of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
    CYSEC AFRICA 2025: Shaping the Future of Digital Resilience Across the Continent
    PowerBank and Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance to Pioneer Digital Currencies, including Bitcoin Treasury Integration and RWA Tokenization
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Creator Reveals 'Most Advanced Stablecoin Ever Built'
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 31
    14,730,000,000,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, New Milestone in View
    Show all