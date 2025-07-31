Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for July 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite bulls' efforts to get back in the game, most coins remain in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 2.43% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA has fixed below the support of $0.7622. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the $0.75 mark.

On the longer time frame, the price of ADA is on its way to the support of $0.7212.

If the daily candle closes below that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.70 zone.

From the midterm point of view, the rate is far from key levels. In this regard, traders should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the previous bar's low. If it happens below $0.76, one can expect a test of the $0.70 mark soon.

ADA is trading at $0.7578 at press time.