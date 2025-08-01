Cardano to $6? New ADA Price Prediction Says It's Highly Likely

Cardano (ADA) has been flying under the radar lately, but the weekly chart suggests that things may change in the near future. According to a new ADA price prediction by popular analyst Ali Martinez, the current price structure for Cardano token is actually very similar to what happened just before its last major breakout a few years ago.

As Martinez points out, the same slow build-up, the same flat base and the same hesitation under resistance are occurring. The levels are different, but the rhythm feels familiar.

Right now, ADA is just below the $0.85 mark, which is the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level from its broader range. During the last cycle, this same midpoint was the level that ADA crossed before rising above $1 and continuing to rise.

This time, the price has been stuck in the same place for months, sometimes testing support but not breaking down.

Cardano $ADA is showing the same price structure as the last cycle, only this time, it’s unfolding more gradually. And it feels like we’re right at the beginning of an explosive move. pic.twitter.com/xbg3phaz6x — Ali (@ali_charts) August 1, 2025

This projection shows what the upside could look like if things unfold in a similar way. The next key zones to watch are $1.15, $1.74 and $3, which were barriers during the last rally.

Is $6 Cardano token possible?

If ADA clears these levels again, the full extension of the move is likely to be around $6.25. This would not be a short-term jump, and it definitely would not be smooth, but it is a real technical target — not just a headline.

This does not mean a breakout is guaranteed, and most people probably are not paying much attention right now. But that is also what makes it worth watching. Sometimes the best setups are the ones that do not stand out. ADA has been pretty quiet recently — maybe even too quiet.