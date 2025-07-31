Never-Seen-Before Whale Empties Binance for Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB)

A brand new Ethereum wallet has recently moved over $4.2 million in tokens from Binance, adding to a portfolio that includes over 110 billion SHIB, as well as major positions in LINK, ETH and POL, as per Onchain Lens.

The wallet in question was not funded in stages or through a bridge — it was filled in bulk, over the course of just under an hour. Most of the movement was around Shiba Inu (SHIB), with three separate transactions totaling 110.34 billion tokens, which are now worth about $1.45 million.

One thing that is interesting is the timing: SHIB has recently dipped to around $0.00001260, which is its lowest point in a month, before bouncing back to $0.00001310, which suggests that this entity was taking advantage of the pullback.

But that was not all. The same wallet also received 80,126 LINK tokens — worth another $1.45 million — along with 3.44 million POL ($762,000) and just over 142 ETH ($552,000). All the tokens came from known Binance wallets, so it looks like this was not a random purchase but a planned withdrawal, probably for storage or safekeeping elsewhere.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale alert

What makes this wallet unusual is how it has appeared out of the blue, and there is no obvious history with it. There are no traces of earlier test transactions, no outflows or swaps, but plenty of high-value assets being absorbed across four ecosystems, all working together.

This kind of setup often happens before larger fund deployments, DeFi engagement or cold wallet storage, especially when there is macro volatility.

SHIB's price action is interesting. The recent reversal near the local support level might have been spotted by the person who orchestrated the move. If this is more about building up than a reshuffle, the wallet's next moves might give us a bit of an early idea about where SHIB coin and similar ones could be headed in August.