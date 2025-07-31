BTCC Crypto Exchange Big Review: One-Stop Platform With 500x Leverage

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Launched as Bitcoin China or BTC China in 2011, BTCC is one of the longest-running cryptocurrency businesses in the world. In 2025, the exchange upholds the values of stability, security and resource efficiency and offers some unique opportunities to traders.

In this big review, U.Today observes some core features of BTCC and explains what makes the exchange stand out.

BTCC at a glance: Crypto exchange active since 2011

BTCC, a global centralized cryptocurrency exchange, offers spot and futures trading for Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoin holders.

BTCC (formerly Bitcoin China or BTC China) is a large cryptocurrency exchange supporting Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency, and hundreds of altcoins.

BTCC was launched by cryptocurrency pioneer Bobby C. Lee, brother of Litecoin creator Charlee Lee, in 2011 as one of the first crypto exchanges.

BTCC offers a trading platform for over 600 spot pairs and futures contracts with up to 500x leverage.

The exchange offers no-KYC trading and lower trading fees compared to main rivals in the segment.

BTCC is well known for its deep liquidity and maintains the third to sixth position in the world by derivatives trading volume.

BTCC pioneered tokenized stocks, foreign exchange (ForEx) and commodities positions.

In 14+ years of operations, BTCC has never been hacked or reported serious security issues associated with user funds or data.

What is a crypto exchange?

Crypto exchange or cryptocurrency exchange is an online platform (software service) where people can buy, sell, or trade cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin (BTC) and alternative cryptocurrencies. It works not unlike forex platforms or stock exchanges but offers digital asset trading.

Users can exchange one cryptocurrency for another or swap crypto for fiat currencies like U.S. Dollars (USD) and Euros (EUR).

Practically, cryptocurrency owners often utilize exchanges as wallets or price trackers. As the most popular type of cryptocurrency business, exchanges play a key role in the crypto market by providing liquidity and price discovery for digital assets.

Cryptocurrency exchanges: Types

While there are many classes of cryptocurrency exchanges, centralized and decentralized platforms are the two biggest groups.

Centralized exchanges

Centralized exchange examples: Binance, Coinbase, Kraken

Centralized exchanges control private keys from the accounts of their users. They streamline the trading process, offer the easiest interfaces and help in password recovery. At the same time, they sacrifice privacy and might lose your funds due to hacks.

Decentralized exchanges

Decentralized exchange examples: Uniswap, Sushi, Hyperliquid

While using decentralized exchanges, traders hold custody over their private keys. Exchanges act like interfaces, and don’t access user funds. However, if the keys are lost, nobody can help users in recovery. Also, decentralized exchanges have lower liquidity and require a minimum of technical understanding from their customers.

Every exchange falls into one of two categories. Centralized exchanges are often used by newbies, while decentralized exchanges are for experienced traders.

Choosing crypto exchange in 2025: Basic tips

The best cryptocurrency exchange in 2025 should be secure, feature-rich, cost-effective and regulatory compliant in your jurisdiction.

1. Check security and reputation. Choose an exchange with strong security measures like two-factor authentication, cold wallet storage and a proven track record. Look for platforms that haven’t suffered major hacks or, if they have, took responsible steps to compensate users. Reading user reviews and checking independent rankings can help you judge credibility.

2. Review supported coins and features. Not all exchanges support every cryptocurrency. Make sure the platform offers the coins you want to trade and features like spot trading, futures trading, or fiat deposits. A user-friendly interface and mobile app can be useful, in particular for beginners.

3. Compare fees and regulations. Exchanges charge different fees for trading, deposits and withdrawals. Choose one with transparent, competitive rates. Also, check if the platform complies with regulations in your country for safer trading.

As such, traders should double-check security measures, fees policy, toolkit and the registration of this or that exchange.

Introducing BTCC: Battle-tested exchange for comprehensive experience

BTCC is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange with spot and futures trading modules. Launched in 2011, it is the longest-running big crypto exchange in the segment.

BTCC: Basics

BTCC (initially launched as BTC China or Bitcoin China) is a comprehensive multi-function cryptocurrency exchange. Launched in 2011 by cryptocurrency pioneer Bobby C. Lee, BTCC was one of the first mainstream crypto exchanges.

Image by BTCC

Supporting fiat and cryptocurrency deposits, BTCC offers trading for spot pairs and derivatives contracts. The futures trading section is accompanied with a demo trading mode and a copy trading toolkit for newcomers. Experienced traders can enjoy up to 500x leverage for all contracts.

BTCC is popular due to its deep liquidity across all major orderbooks for Bitcoin- (BTC) and altcoin-based pairs. On mainstream independent trackers, BTCC is ranked between third and sixth positions by derivatives trading volume on a 24-hour time frame.

BTCC remains one of the largest no-KYC exchanges despite severe regulatory pressure. Compared to Tier-1 rivals, BTCC offers lower trading fees. Also, BTCC recently started offering trading for tokenized stocks, commodities and forex positions in the main world currencies.

BTCC: Spot and futures trading

First off, BTCC is a convenient cryptocurrency exchange for both spot trading pairs and futures contracts — USDT-margined and COIN-margined. Cryptocurrency and fiat deposits are available on BTCC: New traders can fund their accounts with Visa or MasterCard as well as with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and so on.

Image by BTCC

On spot and futures trading modules combined, users can access over 600 cryptocurrencies of various types. What is special about the futures trading dashboard of BTCC is its deep liquidity and ultra-low fees.

Fees start with 0.01%, which is significantly lower compared to main competitors. Also, BTCC offers very high leverage of 500x, which makes it particularly attractive for aggressive traders. As a result, BTCC is ranked the third to sixth position by 24-hour trading volume on derivatives.

BTCC: Copy trading and demo trading for newcomers

For the new generation of traders, BTCC enabled secure demo trading accounts. Upon registration on BTCC, every new user can start experimenting with a paper portfolio of 100,000 USDT equivalent. This option is designed to introduce the basics of futures trades for newcomers as well as the BTCC interface and tooling specifications.

Also, with a copy trading dashboard by BTCC, newcomer traders can master their skills by following the strategies of successful master traders. Top master traders of BTCC copy trading module demonstrate ROI over 100% and are broadcasting their deals to 500+ followers each.

BTCC: Campaigns, affiliate program and referrals

For maximum community engagement, BTCC also runs campaigns, i.e., time-limited initiatives with valuable rewards for participants. Normally, all missions in such campaigns are pretty straightforward and don’t require specific trading or blockchain skills. As of July 2025, every trader can get a 30 USDT bonus for uploading a scanned copy of their ID or a 10 USDT bonus for following BTCC on X.

Image by BTCC

Then, traders can earn money by introducing BTCC to their followers, family and friends. Owners of referral links can get up to 35% of fees paid by their referrals. In total, every participant of the referral program can earn over $10,000 in USDT equivalent.

BTCC: Academy and community

On BTCC, every trader can find a lot of content on trading and blockchain. Curated by experienced editors and creators, BTCC Academy provides its students with a unique opportunity to study trading, blockchain and cryptocurrencies for free in a gamified manner.

BTCC News is a news feed that covers the most important developments in crypto, blockchain and AI segments. Readers of BTCC News are on the bleeding edge of global cryptocurrency trends, announcements, events, price movements and so on.

Last but not least, BTCC Blog provides a balanced blend of the platform’s news and insightful articles on the cryptocurrency space. BTCC cares about the development of community and invites every user to express themselves on the platform.

Bonus: Getting started with BTCC in three steps

The procedure of registration on BTCC is simple and only takes a few steps.

Sign up to the platform. Users are encouraged to register with their email addresses and phones, while Google Account, MetaMask and X logins are also available. Top up your account. BTCC accepts deposits in crypto and fiat via Mastercard and Visa. Traders can choose the most suitable option. Proceed to Spot or Futures and start trading. Open your first position or buy crypto on spot.

The process of getting started with BTCC doesn’t require mandatory KYC.

Wrapping up: What does BTCC offer traders in 2025?

Launched in 2011, BTCC is one of the longest-running cryptocurrency businesses. It offers spot and futures trading, copy trading, demo trading, affiliate and referral programs, bonus initiatives, fiat deposits, an academy hub and so on.

BTCC has deep liquidity, offers lower trading fees compared to competitors and allows registration with no KYC even for futures traders with 500x leverage.