Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bloomberg: Ether Starting to Look Like 90s Tech Stock

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 30/07/2025 - 20:21
    Ether is turning into a fledging tech stock from the 90s, according to Bloomberg analysts
    Advertisement
    Bloomberg: Ether Starting to Look Like 90s Tech Stock
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Bloomberg analysts, Ethereum is starting to resemble a tech stock from the 1990s. 

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, is acting like digital gold. 

    These two assets represent very different trades, according to Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas.

    HOT Stories
    Bloomberg: Ether Starting to Look Like 90s Tech Stock
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Latest Fed Rate Decision
    Ripple CTO Answers Key Question About Bank Partnerships
    Strategy's Saylor Defines Bitcoin in Just Two Words

    Ether ETFs log massive inflows

    The experts have noted that Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have had one of the best months in the history of such products. 

    Advertisement

    Recently, they logged their second-biggest week with net inflows of more than $1.8 billion. 

    These products now boast a whopping $9.62 billion of cumulative net inflows. On Tuesday, they attracted $218 million worth of fresh money, outperforming Bitcoin ETFs once again. 

    In fact, iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is one of the fastest ETFs to hit the $10 billion mark (behind only Bitcoin ETFs). 

    #Ethereum News #ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 20:28
    $3.8 Billion in Ethereum Stacked by BlackRock in Mere Weeks: Details
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 20:02
    Ripple Reveals Name of Keynote Speaker at Swell 2025
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    tokenforge Introduces $TKFG Presale – Infrastructure-First, Built in Germany, Aligned With MiCAR
    Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M as Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
    Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment from Draper Associates and Draper Dragon to Pioneer Native dApp Infrastructure on Bitcoin
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $3.8 Billion in Ethereum Stacked by BlackRock in Mere Weeks: Details
    Bloomberg: Ether Starting to Look Like 90s Tech Stock
    Ripple Reveals Name of Keynote Speaker at Swell 2025
    Show all