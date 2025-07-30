Bloomberg: Ether Starting to Look Like 90s Tech Stock

According to Bloomberg analysts, Ethereum is starting to resemble a tech stock from the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, is acting like digital gold.

These two assets represent very different trades, according to Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas.

Ether ETFs log massive inflows

The experts have noted that Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have had one of the best months in the history of such products.

Recently, they logged their second-biggest week with net inflows of more than $1.8 billion.

These products now boast a whopping $9.62 billion of cumulative net inflows. On Tuesday, they attracted $218 million worth of fresh money, outperforming Bitcoin ETFs once again.

In fact, iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is one of the fastest ETFs to hit the $10 billion mark (behind only Bitcoin ETFs).