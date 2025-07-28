Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin to Face 100 Million DOGE Hit: End of Bull Run?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 28/07/2025 - 11:17
    Dogecoin's market performance might change in rapid fashion if all unlocked coins go straight into sellers' hands
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin to Face 100 Million DOGE Hit: End of Bull Run?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Nearly 100 million DOGE are scheduled to go on sale between July 28 and Aug. 4, putting Dogecoin on the cusp of another major token unlock. Such a significant unlock would raise concerns for many tokens, leading to price declines and investor panic. However, in the case of Dogecoin, this event has become commonplace and hardly ever causes the asset to lose its footing. Dogecoin's distinct liquidity profile is the main cause.

    Does it matter For Doge?

    Since major exchanges have very deep liquidity and a 24-hour trading volume of over $700 million, a 95.5 million token unlock (worth about $22.9 million) hardly makes a difference. Even sizable inflows are absorbed with minimal slippage because DOGE is continuously among the most actively traded assets on the cryptocurrency market. 

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Following a recent correction from its rally past $0.28, DOGE is currently painting signs of stabilization by hovering around the $0.24 level on the price chart. A confluence of short-term moving averages, the $0.22 zone has recently seen a bounce, suggesting that bullish sentiment may still be present. 

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of 1929 Crash Coming, Says Bitcoin Is The Saviour
    Solana Co-Founder Lambasts Meme Coins, Faces Backlash
    Billionaire Dalio Backs 15% Bitcoin (BTC) or Gold Allocation
    BNB Hits New ATH. Is CZ Now Richer Than Bill Gates?

    DOGE's market situation

    The 50 EMA is forming technical support, and resistance is still at or near the $0.28 level, which DOGE was unable to break decisively earlier in July. Notably, these monthly unlocks are completely anticipated. In contrast to abrupt unlocks or vesting cliffs that surprise traders, DOGE's unlock schedule is clear and predetermined.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 07/25/2025 - 14:38
    Dogecoin on Verge of Hourly Golden Cross Flip
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Its influence on market behavior is further mitigated by this predictability. Traders simply regard it as clockwork, a component of the asset's monetary policy. The market easily absorbs the dramatic headline of 100 million new DOGE despite the fact that it may sound dramatic. 

    This unlock is unlikely to cause Dogecoin to falter as long as liquidity is high and volatility is kept under control. Attention is still on the strength of the upcoming breakout attempt and the price action around $0.25. 

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 11:04
    Major Scam Alert Issued by SHIB Team: Fake Bitget Web3 Email Targets Crypto Users
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 9:55
    XRP Bulls Dominate Binance as Longs Surge to 73%
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    SatoshiMeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return of Satoshi Nakamoto'
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin to Face 100 Million DOGE Hit: End of Bull Run?
    Major Scam Alert Issued by SHIB Team: Fake Bitget Web3 Email Targets Crypto Users
    XRP Bulls Dominate Binance as Longs Surge to 73%
    Show all