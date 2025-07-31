DOGE Price Prediction for July 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins from the top 10 list have returned to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.3% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is near the local support of $0.2174. If its breakout occurs, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.21 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the picture is also bearish. The rate of the meme coin is coming back to the level formed by its false breakout.

If the daily candle fixes below $0.2161, traders may witness a test of the $0.20-$0.21 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the previous bar's low. If it happens below $0.22, there are high chances of seeing an ongoing decline to the $0.20 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.2170 at press time.