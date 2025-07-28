Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are trying to seize the initiative at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 0.6% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has fixed below the local support of $3,843. If bulls cannot seize the initiative until the end of the day, the correction is likely to continue to the $3,700 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar high.

If nothing changes by the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the $3,600-$3,700 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle closure. If it happens far from the $3,900 zone, bears may come back to the game, which may lead to a drop to the $3,500 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $3,789 at press time.