Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 28

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 28/07/2025 - 15:49
    Has price of Ethereum (ETH) reached overbought zone yet?
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 28
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are trying to seize the initiative at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 0.6% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has fixed below the local support of $3,843. If bulls cannot seize the initiative until the end of the day, the correction is likely to continue to the $3,700 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar high. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/27/2025 - 14:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If nothing changes by the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the $3,600-$3,700 range shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle closure. If it happens far from the $3,900 zone, bears may come back to the game, which may lead to a drop to the $3,500 mark.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,789 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jul 28, 2025 - 15:39
    XRP Price Prediction for July 28
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 15:31
    Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Has No Real Value to Store
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement to Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
    Pear Protocol Goes Live with Hyperliquid Integration and Announces $4.1M Strategic Round Led by Castle Island Ventures
    MapleStory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision with Developer Tools and Legacy IP Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 28
    XRP Price Prediction for July 28
    Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Has No Real Value to Store
    Show all