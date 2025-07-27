Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Reclaims $3,800. Is $4,000 Likely?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 27/07/2025 - 9:19
    There are roughly the same odds of ETH reaching $10,000 and failing to reach $4,000 this year
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ethereum (ETH), the flagship alternative cryptocurrency, managed to reclaim the $3,800 level earlier today, spiking to an intraday peak of $3,810 on the Bitstamp exchange.

    Article image
    ETH/USD via TradingVIew 

    The cryptocurrency is currently roughly 22.8% from reaching its November 2021 peak of $4,878. It has soared by 54% over the past month alone. 

    Ethereum ETFs are on a roll 

    The most recent price rally comes after Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) logged $4.1 billion worth of inflows over the past 10 days alone. On July 22, they brought in $533 million in a single day. 

    HOT Stories
    Stellar (XLM) Could Become 'Rock Star,' Veteran Commodity Trader Says
    No One Is Using XRP, Wall Street Vet Says
    Shytoshi Kusama Leads SHIB Army Poll on Further SHIB-BONE Shibarium Burns

    The outperformance of Ethereum ETFs (especially BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust ETF) is fueling bullish sentiment. 

    Over the past week, spot Bitcoin ETFs managed to attract only a fraction of the inflows recorded by their Ethereum counterparts. 

    Is $4,000 possible? 

    According to Polymarket bettors, ETH has a 33% chance of surpassing $4,000 as soon as this July. 

    At the same time, ETH is overwhelmingly expected to reach the above-mentioned milestone this year by 89% of users. 

    It is also worth noting that 54% of Polymarket bettors see ETH finally surpassing the much-coveted $5,000 level this year amid record-breaking ETF flows and growing corporate adoption

    There is also a 9% chance that ETH will be able to top $10,000 this year. 

    Interestingly enough, there are roughly the same odds of ETH reaching five digits and failing to reach $4,000 this year. 

    A massive whale purchase 

    According to data provided by Lookonchain, a whale linked to DeFiance Capital recently purchased a total of 30,366 ETH (roughly $114 million).

    On top of that, eight fresh wallets have now accumulated a total of 583,248 ETH (roughly $2.2 billion) tokens over the past month, contributing to the ongoing rally. 

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
