These Meme Coins Post Double-Digit Gains Today

While the aggregated capitalization of crypto plunges, all major meme coins are posting solid gains. SPX6900 (SPX) and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) outshone all competitors with double-digit gains, while the largest dog coins are also in the green zone.

Two meme coins outperform all top 100 cryptos

Today, July 26, 2025, the net capitalization of the crypto segment is down by 2.7%, dipping below the $4 trillion level. Meanwhile, meme coins remain the only large sector that surged today.

NFT-linked meme cryptocurrency Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and SPX6900 (SPX), the largest "Murad's Meme Coin," are the only top-100 cryptos that posted double-digit gains today. The first penguin-themed cryptocurrency added 14.3% in the last 24 hours and reached $0.04342. This leg up pushed the weekly gains of PENGU's price to almost 40%.

SPX6900 (SPX), the second best performer in the top 100, jumped to the critical level of $2. SPX's price added 11.7% today on surging trading volume.

The largest meme cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), grew by 2.2% and 2.7%, respectively. Dogecoin (DOGE) reached a local high at $0.24, while SHIB's price peaked at $0.00001405.

Other popular community-driven meme coins on EVM blockchains, Floki (FLOKI), Pepe (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK), are all gaining value today.

Solana meme crypto Dogwifhat (WIF) ready for comeback?

Bonk (BONK) jumped by 3.4% and hit $0.0003544, while the Pepe (PEPE) price reached the $0.00001262 level after a rapid 2.3% upsurge. Floki's (FLOKI) price surged by 0.5% and reached $0.0001306.

In the second hundred of cryptos by market cap, the meme coin segment sends mixed signals to owners of mid-cap altcoins. Dogwifhat (WIF) added 1.6% in the last 24 hours. Its price reached $1.07, and WIF is almost ready to reconquer its position in the top 100.

At the same time, MemeCore (M) and Buildon (B) meme cryptocurrencies are among the five worst performers on the list. MemeCore's (M) price lost 7%, while Buildon (B) erased 5.5% of its market cap overnight.

In total, the meme cryptos category on CoinGecko surged by 3.2%, which is among the best results for today.