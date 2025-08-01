Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    There’s Big XRP Surprise in Coinbase’s Earnings

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 1/08/2025 - 5:31
    XRP was a non-factor for Coinbase in 2024, but it's a completely different story this year
    Advertisement
    There’s Big XRP Surprise in Coinbase’s Earnings
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase has revealed that XRP accounted for more of its trading revenue than Ethereum (ETH) in the second quarter of 2025.

    Overall, the exchange recorded $764 million worth of revenue tied to transactions, which is slightly below analysts' estimates. 

    HOT Stories
    There’s Big XRP Surprise in Coinbase’s Earnings
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bears Destroyed, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Squeeze Next, This Is XRP's Chance
    200,000,000 Dogecoin Drained From Robinhood, XRP ETF Might Be Postponed, Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit Finally Ending? – Crypto News Digest
    $58.7 Million Shiba Inu Locked, What's Next For SHIB Price?

    XRP's big revenue share 

    The Ripple-linked token had a 13% share of Coinbase's transaction revenue. This places it in second place behind only Bitcoin, which had a 34% share. ETH, despite logging impressive price gains in the second quarter, comes in third place with a 12% share. 

    Advertisement

    The gap between XRP and ETH is even more impressive when it comes to Coinbase's six-month revenue (16% and 11%, respectively). 

    Last year, for comparison, XRP's share of transaction revenue was actually below the reporting threshold. 

    It is worth noting that Coinbase moved to relist XRP in July 2023 after initially halting XRP trading in early 2021 due to the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple.

    Coinbase's crypto treasury 

    Coinbase is known as one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, ranking alongside Metaplanet, Riot Platforms, and MARA Holdings in the top 10. 

    The latest earnings report shows that Coinbase now holds a total of $1.3 billion worth of BTC. 

    ETH comes in a very distant second place with roughly $300 million. 

    Other tokens that are part of Coinbase's crypto treasury are worth $200 million. 

    Coinbase's stablecoin revenue 

    Notably, Coinbase's stablecoin revenue is up 44% year-to-date compared to the same period last year.

    The growth comes despite the fact that the Fed has implemented 100 basis points of rate cuts since then. 

    #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 1, 2025 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bears Destroyed, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Squeeze Next, This Is XRP's Chance
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Crypto News Digest
    Jul 31, 2025 - 23:17
    200,000,000 Dogecoin Drained From Robinhood, XRP ETF Might Be Postponed, Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit Finally Ending? – Crypto News Digest
    ByU.Today Editorial Team
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    10 Years of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
    CYSEC AFRICA 2025: Shaping the Future of Digital Resilience Across the Continent
    PowerBank and Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance to Pioneer Digital Currencies, including Bitcoin Treasury Integration and RWA Tokenization
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    There’s Big XRP Surprise in Coinbase’s Earnings
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bears Destroyed, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Squeeze Next, This Is XRP's Chance
    200,000,000 Dogecoin Drained From Robinhood, XRP ETF Might Be Postponed, Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit Finally Ending? – Crypto News Digest
    Show all