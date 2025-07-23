Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for July 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 14:00
    How long can drop of Cardano (ADA) last?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are back to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 2.05% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is near the support of $0.8550. As most of the ATR has been passed, traders are unlikely to witness an increased volatility by tomorrow. 

    However, if the bar closes around current prices, the ongoing drop remains the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, bulls have failed to keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish closure. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the $0.8386 level soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of ADA has made a false breakout of the previous candle high of $0.8955. If the bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a correction to the $0.80 range until the end of the month.

    ADA is trading at $0.8595 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
