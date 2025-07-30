Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 30

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 30/07/2025 - 12:53
    Has decline of Ethereum (ETH) started yet?
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 30
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls could not withstand bears' pressure and all top 10 coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 1.83% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the local support after a false breakout of the resistance of $3,830. If the daily bar closes below it and with no long wick, the correction is likely to continue to the $3,700 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is also bearish. The rate of the main altcoin is going down against declining volume. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 14:43
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If bulls cannot seize the initiative shortly, there is a high chance of witnessing a test of the $3,600-$3,700 range shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure. If it happens near the vital $4,000 zone, traders may expect a resistance breakout, followed by a move to the $4,100 area.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,756 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 12:45
    Binance's CZ Reveals Most Important Thing for Crypto Entrepreneurs to Raise Funds
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 12:26
    0 XRP Short Liquidations in One Hour, What's Happening?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M as Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
    Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment from Draper Associates and Draper Dragon to Pioneer Native dApp Infrastructure on Bitcoin
    Falcon Finance Secures $10 Million Initial Investment from World Liberty Financial to Advance Cross-Platform Stablecoin Development
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 30
    Binance's CZ Reveals Most Important Thing for Crypto Entrepreneurs to Raise Funds
    0 XRP Short Liquidations in One Hour, What's Happening?
    Show all