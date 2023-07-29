Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpasses 4,490 Other Coins, While Shibarium Hits New Milestone

Shiba Inu has hit new record, leaving nearly 5,000 other cryptocurrencies behind

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shibburn tracker of burned Shiba Inu tokens has shared a tweet by LunarCrush, saying that SHIB has outpaced 4,489 other coins across the market, taking AltRank's first spot.

This peak was reached based on SHIB's relative combined social and market activity. AltRank measures the performance of a digital currency on the whole cryptocurrency market.

In the meantime, the Shibarium beta Puppynet has reached yet another big utility milestone. Over the past few days, the total number of transactions performed on it has added another million, now reaching 33,323,201, according to the Puppyscan explorer.

Top-tier whales scooping up 1.11 trillion SHIB

Despite the overall feeble performance of the whole crypto market this week, SHIB alone has demonstrated substantial growth, adding nearly 6% to its price within the last 24 hours.

Santiment agency believes that the gradual price rise of this popular meme coin recently has driven cryptocurrency whales with 10 million-100 billion SHIB tokens in their wallets to acquire an additional 1.11 trillion SHIB worth approximately $9 million over the past two months.

Besides, SHIB has reclaimed the 14th position on CoinMarketCap, leaving behind several major altcoins — Stellar (XLM), Avalanche (AVAX), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and a few others — by the size of the market cap.

At the time of this writing, SHIB is exchanging hands at $0.000008178, per data provided by CoinMarketCap.