    Every Solana (SOL) Holder Should Know This Level

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 13:28
    $190 is price point every Solana (SOL) holder should know, Here's why
    Every Solana (SOL) Holder Should Know This Level
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Solana (SOL) is now testing a price level that could shape the rest of its 2025 trajectory. After climbing over 40% from its June lows, SOL is back at the $190 mark - a level that is not just technical resistance but also where the largest cluster of cost basis sits, according to new data from Glassnode.

    The cost basis distribution heatmap shows that over eight million SOL was acquired between $189 and $191, making this zone one of the most heavily contested on the entire chart. It represents the last major area where buyers entered en masse before SOL broke down earlier in the year. 

    Now, those same positions are either at breakeven or slightly in profit - creating a possible supply wall as some look to exit.

    Source: Glassnode

    It is not all bad news. The heatmap shows a clear dip in supply density above $190. If Solana can close above this zone and hold, it might enter a stretch of thin resistance, where the price can move more quickly with fewer sell-side pressures.

    The 12-hour chart is also in line with that idea. SOL has been on a clean V-shaped recovery since late June, getting back to support zones around $155 and $171 with confidence. Now, it is almost hitting the exact range shown by on-chain data - the same level that capped rallies back in February and March.

    The way the historical chart resistance and cost basis data overlap makes $190 more than just another round number. It is where sentiment gets put to the test. If it breaks above, it could mean that things are turning from recovery to a full-on breakout. 

    But if it is rejected, it might lead to some short-term profit-taking.

