'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Two Most Valuable Assets He Has

In a recent tweet, financial guru and book author Robert Kiyosaki, widely known for his best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” bragged about currently visiting an important event for investors and entrepreneurs.

He also talked about the two most valuable assets he has and bets on constantly. This time, however, he did not name gold or its digital analogue, Bitcoin.

Kiyosaki's two most valuable assets

The Limitless event is taking place in Dallas, “a financial freedom expo with the sole purpose of helping to change lives in today's chaotic world,” according to its website. Kiyosaki said that he has learned a lot there, even though “not all of it is pleasant.”

At at Ken McElroy’s LIMITLESS Event in Dallas. Thousands of people..great speakers. Priceless. I have leaned a lot….not all of it pleasant.



Two most valuable assets we control….our time and our money.



Grateful that thousands of people give both their time and their… August 1, 2025

He revealed the most valuable assets that he and everybody else has and can control. They are time and money. He asked his multi-million strong community on X an important question related to this: “What do you spend your time and money on?”

Kiyosaki predicts 1929 crash returning: Bitcoin

In a tweet published earlier this week, Kiyosaki shared that he expects the repetition of the greatest market crash in history to occur — the Great Depression of 1929. He pointed out the fact that stocks are crashing already, and two renowned investors, Warren Buffett and Jim Rogers, have dumped all their stocks and bonds already. They are both holding a lot of cash and silver, Kiyosaki claims.

Kiyosaki reminded the community that U.S. pension plans — 401k and IRA — are all invested in stocks and, therefore, are losing their value rapidly. As for him, the financial expert said that he is firmly invested in three assets, Bitcoin, gold and silver: “I sit tight with gold, silver, & Bitcoin.”

He continues to bet on them since the U.S. national debt continues to increase very quickly, and he believes that the U.S. is on the brink of another Great Depression, which already happened in 1929, while the U.S. government continues to print money backed by nothing: “Good luck. We may be on the brink of another 1929 crash and another Great Depression...America is the worlds biggest debtor nation in history.”

Currently, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is down 3.12% over the past 24 hours, as the Federal Reserve once again refrained from slashing interest rates. BTC is changing hands at $114,800 per coin.