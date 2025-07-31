Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Performs Biggest Fakeout of This Summer

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 31/07/2025 - 12:50
    Shiba Inu has shown fakeout that can be considered largest one this summer
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Performs Biggest Fakeout of This Summer
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    It was certainly not the most anticipated movement coming from the meme coin, after Shiba Inu made what may be the most misleading price move of the season. Following weeks of gaining traction and recovering important technical levels, SHIB seemed to be preparing a strong breakout. However, the quick reversal that followed rattled the picture on the chart.

    Steady growth

    When it peaked in late July, SHIB appeared ready to retake the mid-May range and keep rising. At first look, the breakout above $0.000013 appeared to be consistent, with rising volume and a bounce off the 50 EMA. However, SHIB sharply reversed, falling back below the support zone at $0.000012 and closing below the 50-day moving average — a classic fakeout — just as conditions appeared to be favorable for bulls. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A major shakeout event was probably brought on by this move, forcing leveraged longs and recently onboarded retail holders to leave the market at a loss. Because they persuade investors to enter right before a trap closes, these reversals are cruel from a psychological perspective. SHIB was up for a short while, though. Following a sell-off, the asset experienced a brief intraday rebound and is currently consolidating above $0.000013 once more. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Stellar (XLM) Achieves Visa Support
    SHIB Army Urges Elon Musk to Burn SHIB, Just Like Vitalik Buterin
    Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy
    XRP Gets Zero Mentions in White House Report

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/30/2025 - 12:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History Leaves No Chance for Bulls in August
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    SHIB in neutral waters

    The abrupt recovery returns the asset to a neutral-to-bullish consolidation range, disproving the bearish continuation thesis. Another breakout attempt toward $0.0000145 and possibly higher is possible if SHIB can maintain the $0.000013 level and increase volume on the upside. However, volatility has returned, and there is still a chance of another fakeout. 

    SHIB is currently moving around a risky middle ground, sandwiched between the cautious optimism of sidelined bulls and the incredulity of recent bears. Sustainable volume and unambiguous trend confirmation are essential for SHIB's future. You can anticipate more chop and fakeouts in the interim.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 31, 2025 - 12:45
    Breaking: Stellar (XLM) Achieves Visa Support
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jul 31, 2025 - 12:31
    Ripple CTO Unveils Two Unused Name Options for Crypto Giant
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CYSEC AFRICA 2025: Shaping the Future of Digital Resilience Across the Continent
    PowerBank and Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance to Pioneer Digital Currencies, including Bitcoin Treasury Integration and RWA Tokenization
    Yellow Network Launches $YELLOW Token Sale on Republic to Power Universal Web3 Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Performs Biggest Fakeout of This Summer
    Breaking: Stellar (XLM) Achieves Visa Support
    Ripple CTO Unveils Two Unused Name Options for Crypto Giant
    Show all