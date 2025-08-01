Advertisement
    Saylor: We Don't Want All of Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 1/08/2025 - 14:15
    Strategy's Saylor claims that owning up to 7% of all Bitcoin is not "too much"
    Saylor: We Don't Want All of Bitcoin
    During a Friday appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box," former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor stressed that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) would not want to own all of Bitcoin. "We want everybody else to have their piece," Saylor added.  

    At the same time, he opined that owning 3-7% of the entire Bitcoin supply would not be considered to be "too much."  

    "I don't think we'll get all of it. I don't think that...3-5% or 3-7% is too much," he stated.  

    Bitcoin treasury movement is "exploding" 

    The 60-year-old businessman has noted that there are 160 companies that are currently capitalizing on Bitcoin. "The Bitcoin treasury movement is exploding," Saylor remarked. 

    Public companies currently hold a total of 955,048 Bitcoins, which is 4.55% of the total Bitcoin supply. 

    According to Saylor, Bitcoin is "demonetizing" foreign real estate, private equity, public equity, and other sorts of store-of-value assets. 

    Those who want to create shareholder value should allocate their reserves to tangible assets. While gold and real estate don't make sense, Bitcoin does, Saylor argues.

    Tech giants are heavily restricted from buying the S&P 500 index or the stocks of other companies due to SEC rules, which is why behemoths like Apple stick to buying their own stock, Saylor says. 

    "These companies, like Apple and Microsoft, if they could buy the S&P index, they'd be better off. It's against SEC rules. If the Mag 7 could buy each other's securities, they would be better off. That's against SEC rules," he explained. 

    Strategy's IPO spree 

    Saylor has recalled that his company has pulled off four initial public offerings (IPOs) during the current year. 

    Earlier this week, the Virginia-headquartered company wrapped up its "Stretch" (STRC) IPO, raising an impressive $2.52 billion. 

    Saylor has told CNBC that "Stretch" is the company's "most exciting" product to date.   

    Strategy takes a "pure digital capital asset" with a lot of volatility and "refines" it into securities that are accessible for professional investors. 

    #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy
