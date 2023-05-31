Shibarium Mainnet Approximate Launch Date Named, Here's What Will Happen Before It

Wed, 05/31/2023 - 17:40
article image
Yuri Molchan
Major member of SHIB team has revealed details of upcoming Shibarium mainnet launch
SHIB's content marketing specialist, known on Twitter as @LucieSHIB, has shared some details of the upcoming release of the Shibarium mainnet.

She has named an approximate period of time when this remarkable and long-awaited event is expected to take place and also mentioned important things that will happen before the launch.

Coming releases before Shibarium launch

A SHIB fan shared Lucie's recent message published on Shibarium's Discord channel. Lucie's post says that before the rollout of the Layer 2 solution, developers will create a complete version of the bridge and swap available on Puppynet (Shibarium testnet). ShibaSwap 2 may also be available on the testnet by that time. However, Lucie emphasized that all of this is yet to be confirmed.

Multiple stress tests will follow, along with audits in order to ensure the safety of customers' funds on Shibarium. For this reason, the launch date "is not set in stone," according to Lucie. The expected release date is between Q2 and Q3 this year, but that cannot be guaranteed either.

Lucie concluded her message by reassuring readers that the developers are "working diligently to bring Shibarium to fruition as soon as possible."

