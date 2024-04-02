Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 436% in Key On-Chain Whale Metric

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Major Shiba Inu holder records 436% on-chain increase amid SHIB price perturbations
    Tue, 2/04/2024 - 12:59
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    As revealed thanks to data from IntoTheBlock, the volume of large transactions involving popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has increased by over 400% in the past 24 hours. 

    Digging deeper into the data, the volume of large transactions rose from 1.4 trillion SHIB to 6.11 trillion SHIB, a 436% increase. In monetary terms, the volume of large transactions with the Shiba Inu token increased $42.75 million to $171.74 million, a 401.7% increase. Overall, the number of large transactions, which are defined as those totaling at least $100,000, rose to 276, 119 more than the day before.

    The difference in monetary and in-kind growth in large transactions can be attributed to the decline in the price of the Shiba Inu token in the period under review. The fact is that the price of SHIB has fallen by almost 7% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, it continues to fall at the moment, bringing the total decline to almost 15% since the beginning of the week. SHIB is now trading at $0.0000262. 

    ""
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Bulls, bears and whales

    Obviously, the rise in large token transactions is due to the rather sprawling price action of the Shiba Inu token. It is likely that a number of large players and SHIB holders added to this drawdown by selling their tokens. 

    ""
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    But it cannot be denied that some of the big SHIB whales perceived the Shiba Inu token price slump as a discount and decided to strengthen their positions in this token on the contrary.

    Who will prevail in Shiba Inu - bulls, bears, or whales - is perhaps one of the most interesting questions of the present time on the crypto market.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

