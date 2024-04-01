Advertisement
AD

    Worldcoin Whale Suddenly Absorbs Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB)

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Whale in Worldcoin ecosystem has made sudden move, absorbing billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens
    Mon, 1/04/2024 - 14:29
    Worldcoin Whale Suddenly Absorbs Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent event, a substantial volume of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens has been transferred, attracting widespread attention among on-chain analysts. According to data provided by Arkham Intelligence, four addresses, specifically "0x63A," "0x958," "0xbffa" and "0xBbe," were involved in the movement of approximately 93 billion SHIB tokens, valued at over $2.6 million.

    Advertisement

    However, a closer examination of the transaction reveals that only a fraction of the total SHIB volume transferred, around 24.99 billion tokens worth $717,730, was actually acquired. This raises questions regarding the motive behind the transaction and the strategies employed by the involved parties.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Pivotal Quarter, Bull-Bear Action to Take Epic Ride

    Of particular interest is the final destination of the transferred SHIB, address "0xBbe," which now holds a significant amount of Shiba Inu tokens, totaling 26.379 billion. Additionally, this address holds substantial holdings in other cryptocurrencies, including Worldcoin, XRP, INJ and ETH, further complicating the situation.

    ""
    Source: Arkham

    The involvement of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, in the initial withdrawal of SHIB tokens adds another layer of intrigue to the transaction. The decision to route the tokens through multiple intermediary wallets before reaching their final destination suggests a deliberate effort to obfuscate the origin and destination of the funds.

    Furthermore, the fact that address "0xBbe" had not interacted with SHIB tokens for three months prior to this transaction adds to the mystery surrounding the event.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Steam as Whale Offloads 500 Billion Tokens

    As the SHIB community awaits further developments, one question remains unanswered: what drives the actions of the unidentified parties involved, and what implications will this transaction have for the future of Shiba Inu?

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image 1-Year Anniversary of DOGE Becoming Temporary Twitter Logo Celebrated by Dogecoin Army
    2024/04/01 14:25
    1-Year Anniversary of DOGE Becoming Temporary Twitter Logo Celebrated by Dogecoin Army
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Teeters on Edge of Parabolic Breakout If This Happens
    2024/04/01 14:25
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Teeters on Edge of Parabolic Breakout If This Happens
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin Price to ATH: One Big 599K BTC Barrier Lies Ahead
    2024/04/01 14:25
    Bitcoin Price to ATH: One Big 599K BTC Barrier Lies Ahead
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2024 Is Coming in May!
    IXO™ 2024: South Korea's Largest Web3 Roadshow Expands Lineup
    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Worldcoin Whale Suddenly Absorbs Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    1-Year Anniversary of DOGE Becoming Temporary Twitter Logo Celebrated by Dogecoin Army
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Teeters on Edge of Parabolic Breakout If This Happens
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD