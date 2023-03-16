Shiba Inu (SHIB) Down 8%, BONE Dips 18% as New Drama Ensues in Community

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The price of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token and BoneShibaSwap (BONE) took a hit on March 16 amid the drama surrounding the codebase of the upcoming Shibarium Layer 2 protocol.

As reported, the early beta test of the Shibarium network, called "PUPPYNET," launched over the weekend.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 7% in the last 24 hours at $0.0000104, while BONE was down 16.23% in the last 24 hours at $1.24.

Ads Ads

Shibarium concerns may well have contributed to the decline in the price of Shiba Inu tokens, even though higher-than-usual market volatility hurt bulls and bears alike as crypto futures racked up over $219 million in liquidations over 24 hours.

New drama in community

The drama began when a Discord channel member pointed out that the Shibarium chain shared the same Chain ID as the Rinia Testnet chain, 917.

HOLY SHIT. Serious escalation in official $SHIB discord.



Shibereum is a ripped chain from Rinia, they forgot to change chain ID.



Mod tells us about manipulation and silencing. $bone $shib $leash## pic.twitter.com/Lw8IDidDqA — Rancune (@Rancune_eth) March 16, 2023

There were also accusations of manipulations and silencing, which led to Youtuber Ben Armstrong promising to dox the unknown SHIB founder.

Some people on "DISCORD" are trying to constantly produce FUD and coordinate attacks…

@ShytoshiKusama stepped in and tried but…



You know I warned 2 months ago that this would happen. The same team that claimed to care and work for $SHIB is now trying to do as much damage… https://t.co/AElQFBwffV pic.twitter.com/9jxs08QTEn — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) March 16, 2023

A Shiba Inu-focused Twitter account, LucieSHIB, posted a thread of screenshots that highlighted Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama's response to all the allegations and Shibarium concerns, which he dismissed as FUD.

New beta network version to be redeployed

Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya has thrown light on allegations about the Shibarium codebase: "Dispelling some FUD ever since we did the Alpha network deployment, a few chain IDs were picked randomly: 417 (Alpha), 517 (Staging), and 917 (Pre-Pod or Beta) and these chains were not registered anywhere at that time, I made a mistake not to recheck when the puppynet network was launched."

He added, "Without getting into any fist fights, I will be redeploying new version of BETA network with a new chain ID. Fresh deployments will be rare in the future but are possible because we will still be in BETA phase. I wish good luck to the blockchain and hope we can all work together."