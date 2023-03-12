Shiba Inu (SHIB): Blockchain Dev Excited as Shibarium Beta Launch Kicks Off Road Map Progress

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The blockchain developer API NOWNodes, which indicated support for Shibarium, has announced that it has activated the first step of its Shibarium road map.

The early beta test of the Shibarium Network has begun, as the Shiba Inu team announced on March 11.

Hehehe 🤓#NOWNodes x #Shibarium Roadmap - Step 1 is activated ⛓️



We will open pre-release form so you can sign for an early access to Shibarium Mainnet nodes (as soon as the project is launched by SHIB) ❗️ https://t.co/lVyMqK6Geh — NOWNodes (@NOWNodes) March 11, 2023

Excited about the just-released beta version, NOWNodes says it will open a prerelease form so users can sign up for early access to Shibarium mainnet nodes as soon as the protocol is launched.

NOWNodes published a road map defining its integration strategy for the Layer 2 solution, as was previously reported.

Shibarium is anticipated to go through three phases of release: beta, mainnet development and mainnet release. As its first Shibarium road map step, NOWNodes says internal tests will be carried out throughout the beta phase as it gets ready for mainnet release.

NOWNodes says it will carry out safety checks and make the appropriate changes in Shibarium's mainnet development phase. Then the final step in its Shibarium road map will see the launch of SHIB node access at the launch of the Shibarium mainnet.

More on Shibarium beta

The Shiba Inu team stated in a blog post that it had begun the early beta test of the Shibarium network called "PUPPYNET."

It makes it clear that network transactions will determine how SHIB burns occur. According to the team, a running chart for burned SHIB will be available on the burn portal as part of the Shibarium Network's beta testing.

Additionally, it states that all "PUPPYNET" tokens are not real and cautions users against losing their hard-earned SHIB.

As a Layer 2 blockchain, Shibarium enables anyone to create dApps, connect them to real-world (IRL) businesses and use them to power initiatives. "It is low-cost, burns SHIB in the process, and is being adjusted as the beta test continues over the next few months," the document explains.