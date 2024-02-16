Advertisement
Shiba Inu Blockchain Mystery Deepens as Shibarium Anomaly Continues With 41% Spike

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu ecosystem experiences another 41% surge in mysterious Shibarium anomaly
Fri, 16/02/2024 - 10:17
Cover image via www.freepik.com

The enigmatic surge in activity within the Shiba Inu ecosystem persists for the second consecutive day, raising eyebrows and stirring speculation among SHIB enthusiasts. Shibarium, a blockchain within the Shiba Inu network, has witnessed an unprecedented spike of 8,139% in new transfers of the BONE token. 

Yesterday's revelation, as reported by U.Today, saw the number of new BONE transfers within the Shibarium network soar from a mere 415 to a staggering 33,775. Today, this anomalous surge has further escalated by another 41%, bringing the total count to 47,714, according to data from Shibariumscan.

""
Source: Shibariumscan

The implications of this peculiar surge remain elusive, particularly considering the absence of any corresponding dramatic fluctuations in other metrics across the Shiba Inu blockchain. Despite the surge in BONE transfers, the token's price itself remains relatively stable, with no discernible spikes or dips evident on the price chart. 

""
BONE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Notably, following a recent 20% surge in early February, BONE token entered into an accumulation phase reminiscent of a bullish pattern, intriguing observers.

As the intrigue surrounding the Shibarium anomaly deepens, analysts and investors alike are left grappling for answers. The sustained surge in BONE transfers within the Shibarium network, coupled with the token's stable price behavior, presents a perplexing dichotomy. With no clear explanation in sight, scrutiny intensifies, prompting closer examination of the anomaly against the backdrop of broader market trends.

With each passing day, the mystery surrounding the Shiba Inu blockchain and its Shibarium anomaly grows ever more compelling.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #BONE #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

