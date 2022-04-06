SHIB Wins "BitPay Brackets," BTC Mid-Halving to Happen Next Week, Ripple Partner Teams Up With Velo: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Shiba Inu wins "BitPay Brackets" championship

The Shiba Inu community has yet another reason to celebrate, as their favorite meme cryptocurrency won "BitPay Brackets," a tournament recently organized by leading cryptocurrency payment processor Bitpay. The competition consisted of four rounds with a total of 16 coins, including Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot and Dogecoin. During the first three rounds, Shiba Inu managed to top Terra, Solana and Cardano, and then secured a victory after facing off against Polygon in the grand finale.

Bitcoin mid-halving event to happen next week

According to an article by Santiment, the crypto market is about to face Bitcoin’s next mid-halving correction. While halving usually leads to a significant spike in the BTC price, mid-halving might not be so upbeat for the market. As shown on the chart shared by Santiment, each mid-halving event was marked with a local price top, after which Bitcoin's value decreased until the next halving. Experts, however, note that it remains unclear whether or not Bitcoin will follow the same pattern as it did before, since it is still in the local uptrend that started in the middle of March.

Ripple partner to unlock $34 billion cross-border payment market in the Philippines

Ripple partner iRemit, which leverages Ripple's ODL to process Australia-to-Philippines remittances, has entered into a partnership with Velo labs to unlock the $34 billion cross-border payment market in the Philippines. Last year, Ripple’s global payment network was joined by Novatti Group in order to tap RippleNet's ODL service. Through a partnership with iRemit, Ripple and Novatti's efforts targeted the Australia-Philippines corridor.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and Snoop Dogg's "unmissable conversation" opens possibilities