Intel Rolls Out New Bitcoin Mining Chip

In a Monday announcement , American chip manufacturer Intel has revealed some juicy details about its new application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) called Blockscale.

The second-generation Bitcoin mining chip is capable of offering an impressive hash rate of 580 GH/s while maintaining power efficiency at 26 J/TH. The chip features voltage- and temperature-sensing capabilities.



The product allows Intel to become a fearsome competitor in the Bitcoin mining industry, posing a threat to the dominance of Bitmain and MicroBT, the two Chinese companies that enjoy hegemony in the sector. Blockscale blows out of the water virtually every other product offered by competing ASIC manufacturers in terms of efficiency.



The new rig could help to soften criticism surrounding Bitcoin's exorbitant energy consumption by making mining more sustainable. In a statement, Intel's Jose Rios claims that the introduction of Blockscale will help to increase the sustainability of the Bitcoin mining ecosystem. The product will be able to offer high productivity without compromising on energy efficiency, according to the company's announcement.