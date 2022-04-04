Intel Rolls Out New Bitcoin Mining Chip

News
Mon, 04/04/2022 - 16:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Intel has revealed a brand-new cryptocurrency mining chip dubbed Blockscale
Intel Rolls Out New Bitcoin Mining Chip
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a Monday announcement, American chip manufacturer Intel has revealed some juicy details about its new application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) called Blockscale.

The second-generation Bitcoin mining chip is capable of offering an impressive hash rate of 580 GH/s while maintaining power efficiency at 26 J/TH. The chip features voltage- and temperature-sensing capabilities.

The product allows Intel to become a fearsome competitor in the Bitcoin mining industry, posing a threat to the dominance of Bitmain and MicroBT, the two Chinese companies that enjoy hegemony in the sector. Blockscale blows out of the water virtually every other product offered by competing ASIC manufacturers in terms of efficiency.

The new rig could help to soften criticism surrounding Bitcoin's exorbitant energy consumption by making mining more sustainable. In a statement, Intel's Jose Rios claims that the introduction of Blockscale will help to increase the sustainability of the Bitcoin mining ecosystem. The product will be able to offer high productivity without compromising on energy efficiency, according to the company's announcement.

Related
Bank of England Head Says Crypto Is "New Front Line" for Criminal Scams
Intel's customers will be able to get their hands on the ultra-efficient mining chip in the third quarter of 2022.

Some of the top cryptocurrency mining companies, such as Hive Blockchain and Argo Blockchain, have already lined up to receive Intel's new ASIC.

As repeated by U.Today, Intel initially unveiled some details about the first-generation Bonanza mining chip during the ISSCC 2022 conference that took place in February.

#Intel #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Mercor Finance: Disrupting Crypto Markets with Automated Copy-Trading
04/04/2022 - 18:30
Mercor Finance: Disrupting Crypto Markets with Automated Copy-Trading
Guest AuthorGuest Author
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 4
04/04/2022 - 16:15
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Peter Schiff Says He’s Satoshi Nakamoto, Elon Musk Shares DOGE Video, 86 Billion SHIB on Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/04/2022 - 15:54
Peter Schiff Says He’s Satoshi Nakamoto, Elon Musk Shares DOGE Video, 86 Billion SHIB on Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina