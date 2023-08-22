SHIB Official Shares One Mistake With Shibarium Made by Shytoshi Kusama, XRP Whales Accumulate Billions of Tokens, SHIB Sheds 100 Million Tokens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents you with the top three news stories over the past day.

Shytoshi Kusama made just one mistake with Shibarium: Top SHIB team member

Lucie, Shiba Inu ecosystem official and one of the best-known SHIB enthusiasts, has recently taken to social media to share her stance on the launch of Shibarium. In her post, Lucie wrote that her stashes of BONE, SHIB and LEASH tokens lost value significantly, along with the whole crypto market. She seemingly admitted that the drop of SHIB and other trifecta tokens was partly caused by Shubarium's unsuccessful release. However, the SHIB official maintains bullish sentiment and says that she is not "unhappy" with Shytoshi Kusama, the project's lead, as he and his team kept their promises. According to Lucie, the only mistake they made is that they underestimated the number of users that would want to join the newly launched Shibarium blockchain.

XRP whales accumulating billions of tokens as XRP price surges green

According to data provided by Santiment, yesterday, the price of XRP saw a 4% spike, to the great delight of its holders. The growth in the token's value has been attributed to the efforts of its large holders, also known as whales, with 221 addresses owning from 10 million to 1 billion XRP being key players in this narrative. At the moment, these whales hold a combined 16.13 billion tokens worth $8.71 billion. On Aug. 18, another group of whales holding from 100 million to 1 billion XRP witnessed an influx of 1.01 billion tokens, which propelled their cumulative holdings to 11.03 billion XRP. The token's minor price increase and these accumulating trends are clearly correlated. Despite the modestness of the price growth, which was hovering around $0.43 per XRP, significant investor curiosity was undoubtedly piqued.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) sheds 100 million tokens in fiery furnace