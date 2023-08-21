Shibarium Testnet Publishes Wallet Update as Number of Transactions Surges

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

While Shibarium mainnet continues to be scaled and has been launched in a private mode for testing purposes so far, the test version of the blockchain known as Puppynet continues to set new utility records and reach new milestones.

New milestone smashed by Puppynet, number of wallets updated

Today, Puppynet surpassed a new record level of 32,687,954 transactions in total. The testnet was restarted recently after a halt before the launch of the mainnet during the recent Blockchain Futuristic Conference in Toronto, Canada, when the activity on Puppynet stopped in anticipation of the mainnet release. The transaction flow resumed on Aug. 16, as is clear from the chart, hitting the 153,041 level and then further increasing to the 170,000 and 175,000 marks.

The number of produced blocks at the moment stands at 2,171,387, increasing by roughly 400,000 since before the Toronto conference and the halt. However, the number of wallets connected to Puppynet has been updated downward. Instead, of more than 17 million wallet addresses, Puppyscan now shows only 10,430,791.

Shibarium tested in private mode

On Sunday, Aug. 20, lead developer Shytoshi Kusama published the third consecutive daily update on how the scaling of Shibarium was going.

It was a short article, in which Shytoshi just said that the blockchain was launched successfully for another test, this time in a private mode, and blocks were producing as normal.

More testing will be done this week, per Shytoshi, before the mainnet is reopened to the public.

Close to hundred million SHIB burned

Shibburn explorer has spread the word about a total of 86,613,348 SHIB that have been transferred to dead wallets within the last 24 hours. The burn rate, though, is in the red, showing minus 45.17% compared to the stash of Shiba Inu burned on Sunday.

The two largest transactions burned 22,229,850 SHIB and 11,199,072 SHIB. The smallest lump that was burned constituted 119,904 Shiba Inu.

Since Friday, the SHIB price has shed nearly 7%, after an even bigger fall that followed the somewhat unsuccessful launch of Shibarium. Still, the community keeps putting great effort into decreasing the circulating supply by burning SHIB tokens.