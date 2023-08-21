XRP Whales Accumulating Billions of Tokens as XRP Price Surges Green

Mon, 08/21/2023 - 08:44
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Billions of XRP on move as big players are secretly accumulating
XRP Whales Accumulating Billions of Tokens as XRP Price Surges Green
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a noteworthy development, data from Santiment reveals that XRP is witnessing a modest but robust resurgence in its price trajectory. The recent surge of approximately 4% in XRP's value has been attributed to the concerted efforts of some of its most influential holders, colloquially referred to as "whales."

Related
XRP, Litecoin (LTC), and Stellar (XLM) Lead the Way in Crypto Market Bounceback

According to Santiment's metrics, a total of 221 addresses, each holding an impressive 10 million to 1 billion XRP, have emerged as key players in this evolving narrative. These whales now boast a collective cache of 16.13 billion tokens, which translates to a staggering valuation of $8.71 billion.

Of particular note is the remarkable leap recorded among addresses in possession of 100 million to 1 billion XRP units, as illustrated on the chart. On Aug. 18, these deep-pocketed entities underwent an astronomical expansion, witnessing an unprecedented influx of 1.01 billion XRP tokens. This exponential surge propelled their cumulative holdings to an astonishing 11.03 billion XRP.

Source: Santiment

In contrast, the trajectory of accumulation has been notably smoother for smaller addresses, housing between 10 million and 100 million XRP units. Over the course of a recent window, spanning from Aug. 13 to the present, these investors have progressively fortified their positions, amassing an impressive 200 million tokens. As a result, their collective holdings now stand at a substantial 5.08 billion XRP.

Related
XRP Outperforms Shiba Inu, Ethereum and Cardano with 10% Price Spike

The correlation between these accumulation trends and the token's slight price growth is unmistakable. Although the price surge may have appeared modest, hovering around the $0.43 mark per XRP, it evidently spurred the interest of significant investors. This particular price point, which was attained following a recent shakeup on the broader crypto market, seems to have garnered favor among larger investors as a relatively secure stance for risk management.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ripple Lawsuit: Here's Why Clayton and Hinman Played Unfairly With XRP
08/21/2023 - 08:29
Ripple Lawsuit: Here's Why Clayton and Hinman Played Unfairly With XRP
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Massive Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Born After 4.6 Trillion Transfer
08/21/2023 - 08:14
Massive Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Born After 4.6 Trillion Transfer
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sheds 100 Million Tokens in Fiery Furnace
08/21/2023 - 07:58
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sheds 100 Million Tokens in Fiery Furnace
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin