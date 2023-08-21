Shytoshi Kusama Made Just One Mistake With Shibarium: Top SHIB Team Member

Prominent expert of Shiba Inu team has named only mistake made by Shytoshi Kusama and his developer team while working on Shibarium

The official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team, Lucie, has taken to Twitter to share her thoughts on the recent price action of the Shibarium trifecta — SHIB, BONE and LEASH — and to say what mistake, in her view, Shytoshi Kusama and his developers have made regarding Shibarium and its recent launch.

"They kept their promises but made only one mistake"

Lucie wrote in her tweet that her bags of BONE, SHIB and LEASH tokens have dropped in price significantly, along with the whole crypto market, but she does not seem to take it as a big loss and maintains bullish sentiment.

She seemingly admitted that the fall of SHIB was partly due to the unsuccessful release of the Layer 2 Shibarium solution. However, she stated that she is not disappointed with the leader of the project, Shytoshi Kusama.

Lucie said that Shytoshi and his developers have done what they had promised to the SHIB community — they created and finally released Shibarium after nearly two years of working on it. The only mistake they made, per Lucie, is that they underestimated the number of users that would want to join the newly launched Shibarium blockchain.

She thanked the dev team for daily updates on how they are improving the network and believes that one day it will all just be a joke to tell investors.

Let’s be honest!



My $BONE, $SHIB, and $LEASH dropped a lot, just like the whole market.



Was I unhappy with @ShytoshiKusama?



No!



They kept their promises, but they made one mistake.



They didn't understand how much the #SHIBARMY wanted to be on #Shibarium.



I'm glad they… pic.twitter.com/z6kUSpUKQx — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) August 20, 2023

Scaling Shibarium operations by 1,500%

Earlier, in a blog post, top Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dairya wrote that Shibarium experienced an overwhelming influx of new users to Shibarium, with far too many contracts created and transactions made within a single block.

On Saturday, Shytoshi Kusama shared a blog post, saying that things are going well with scaling Shibarium. They have created new protocols to support and manage large amounts of traffic. Besides, he mentioned that aside from the SHIB and Unification teams, the Alchemy team also helped to scale operations for Shibarium by a whopping 1,500%.

9.2 trillion SHIB transferred by whales as SHIB price dips

Popular tracking service Whale Alert spotted two gigantic transfers of SHIB earlier today, carrying more than 9.2 trillion Shiba Inu together. One transaction moved 4,669,778,173,637 SHIB from an anonymous address to a brand new wallet, thus creating a new SHIB whale.

The second transfer looks like a withdrawal made from the Bitvavo exchange to an anonymous address. Each of the transfers was worth approximately $38.3 million in fiat.