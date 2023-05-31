SHIB Important Alert Issued by Japanese Exchange, XRP Network Sees Historic Address Activity, SHIB Regains AAA Security Status on CertiK: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Wed, 05/31/2023 - 17:10
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Read about the latest crypto events with U.Today’s daily news digest!
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Here are the top three news stories by U.Today from the past day.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) important alert issued by Japanese exchange BitFlyer

Chinese reporter Colin Wu has recently tweeted, referring to a Coinpost report, that one of Japan's largest crypto exchanges, BitFlyer, has announced support for the travel rule solution "Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology," abbreviated as "TRUST." The rule requires financial institutions to share certain basic information about their customers when sending funds over a certain amount to another financial institution. The cryptocurrencies that are supported by BitFlyer and fall under the rule include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Chainlink (LINK), Polygon (MATIC) and a few others.

XRP network experiences historic address activity over two consecutive days

According to Santiment blockchain analytics platform, the XRP network has registered its second and third largest address activity spikes in its history over two consecutive days. The data shows a mild 4% decoupling from the rest of the altcoin pack,and if history repeats itself from the March 18 activity spike, XRP might experience another upswing. XRP is currently trading at $0.5105, up almost 3% over the past 24 hours and up 13.10% over the past seven days. In comparison, Bitcoin and Ethereum have seen relatively flat or negative movements over the past week.

Shiba Inu regains AAA security status on CertiK, here's what's changed

After losing its AAA security status and being moved to the 51st position on CertiK's table on May 22, Shiba Inu has managed to rise from the ashes and restore it. The meme crypto is currently rated 94.03 on the security scale, surpassing OKB, Ve Chain, Volt Inu and other digital assets. According to the SHIB page on CertiK's website, the Shiba Inu team has solved 8 major issues, 11 minor and 14 informational ones. SHIB's operational resilience score is now 92.5, with its code security rated 91.00 and community trust sitting at 92.58.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #XRP
article image
About the author
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

 

