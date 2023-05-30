Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Says That There's "Many" Great Things in the Works

Shiba Inu's project lead Shytoshi Kusama sparked excitement in the cryptocurrency community on Tuesday after hinting at substantial developments for the meme coin

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama broke his silence on Tuesday, signaling "many great things" in the works for the popular meme cryptocurrency.

He reassured followers in a message on the Shibarium Discord server, saying, "I'm here. I'm not going anywhere."

Kusama alluded to significant developments brewing behind the scenes, highlighting his silence as indicative of his dedication to a project.

The leader also affirmed his commitment to complete a decentralized system as promised, regardless of the chaos inherent in blazing new trails.

Earlier this month, user Shibarium1 took to Discord to proclaim that the launch of Shibarium, the project's Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution, was "closer than you expect."

It's believed that this launch could provide scalability improvements for Shiba Inu and create a more sustainable growth model for the digital token.

The Shiba team's predictions for the launch of the mainnet have created a buzz within the community. A tweet from community member LucieSHIB last week speculated on a potential launch window.

While Shibarium predicted an August launch, LucieSHIB foresaw Q3, and Shytoshi Kusama pointed to July. However, the team emphasized that no specific date should be considered definitive, stressing instead the importance of thorough testing processes and security audits.

This flurry of hints and predictions has galvanized Shiba Inu supporters worldwide. The coin, initially regarded as an offshoot meme token, has gradually cemented its presence in the crypto landscape. With Kusama's promise of "many great things in the works," followers are eager to witness the project's evolution.