Shiba Inu (SHIB) Important Alert Issued by Japanese Exchange BitFlyer

BitFlyer, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Japan, has made an announcement that is of importance to SHIB holders and users.

In a new tweet, the Japanese crypto exchange announced it has decided to respond to the travel rules, and among the crypto assets that would be subjected to this is Shiba Inu.

Asset types are also limited, including only BTC, ETH, and ERC-20 tokens such as BAT, LINK, MATIC, MKR, and SHIB. This restriction is limited to 21 countries and regions (USA, Korea, Hong Kong, etc.) — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) May 30, 2023

BitFlyer has announced support for the travel rule solution "Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology," abbreviated as "TRUST," which would apply to all corporate and individual customers who deposit and send crypto assets on the crypto exchange.

It gives the travel rule compliance start date and time as Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m.

The crypto assets handled by BitFlyer that are subject to "TRUST" include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and ERC-20 crypto assets such as Basic Attention Token (BAT), Chainlink (LINK), Polygon (MATIC), Maker (MKR), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Palette (PLT).

BitFlyer added that it will only support cryptocurrency deposits and transfers from exchanges or wallets that comply with the travel rule as of May 30.

The Travel Rule requires financial institutions to share certain basic information about their customers when sending funds over a certain amount to another financial institution.

Shiba Inu news

In positive news, SHIB's AAA rating has been restored by CertiK, and several major security issues have been fixed.

Tangem, a Swiss-based blockchain firm charged with the responsibility of developing the SHIB-themed cold wallet, has confirmed preorders for 5000 wallets. It says that deliveries will start in early July 2023.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 3,616,412,304 SHIB tokens have been burned in five transactions. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 1.31% in the last 24 hours at $0.0000087.