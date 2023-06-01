SHIB, BTC, ETH, Other Coins Can Now Be Used to Buy Nike, Apple Via Crypto.com

Users can now use Shiba Inu and other top coins to shop more than 150 brands, including Nike and Apple

Major cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com has announced the launch of a shopping feature in their Crypto.com app. This new feature will allow users to purchase goods from leading global brands — more than 150 of them, including such behemoths as Nike and Apple.

Aside from Bitcoin, Ethereum and other famous digital currencies, Crypto.com supports popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). As of the beginning of April, the above-mentioned crypto exchange is the sixteenth largest holder of SHIB coins, as reported by U.Today.

All users who buy through the app and pay in crypto will receive up to 10% in pay rewards, according to the tweet published by Crypto.com.

SHIB rival FLOKI teams up with Binance Pay and AliExpress

As covered by U.Today earlier, the popular meme coin FLOKI, also inspired by the shiba inu breed, similar to SHIB, recently entered into a partnership with two major e-commerce platforms, Binance Pay and AliExpress.

Users who buy goods with FLOKI from global merchants collaborating with Binance Pay will be able to receive cashback on the purchases they make.

This marketing campaign between Binance Pay and FLOKI will last until June 30, and both sides of this strategic partnership will spread the word about it through their various channels, including social media.

Binance Pay is a major platform with more than 50 million downloads on Android and even more than on iOS.

Aside from that, FLOKI has partnered with global China-based e-commerce behemoth AliExpress after the latter was integrated into the Shopping.io platform that accepts various digital currencies.