SHIB Rival FLOKI Announces Strategic Deal With Binance Pay

Floki has inked strategic marketing partnership with Binance Pay to boost FLOKI utility as means of payment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu rival, meme coin Floki (FLOKI), spreads the word about beginning to run a marketing campaign as part of their strategic partnership with Binance Pay. At the time of this writing, FLOKI is trading at $0.00003193 after 1.22% growth within the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

FLOKI partners with Binance Pay

This campaign is expected to offer a great impulse to FLOKI adoption as a token for payments. The collaboration with Binance Pay will enable users who purchase goods for an equivalent of at least one USD from merchants on Binance Marketplace to receive rewards.

They will receive cashback on their first purchase if they pay in FLOKI. This promotion campaign will last throughout the whole month of June, running for 30 days.

According to the Twitter thread published by Floki, Binance Pay is going to provide support for the aforementioned campaign through its multiple channels, including the Binance Pay homepage and social media profiles on various platforms.

Aside from giving FLOKI a major boost, this partnership will provide the meme coin with exposure to the Binance Pay team.

Binance Pay app boasts more than 50 million downloads on Android and a lot more on iOS.

#Floki has launched a strategic marketing partnership with #Binance Pay.



The campaign will boost adoption for $FLOKI through a strategic marketing campaign with Binance Pay that rewards users who purchase at least $1 worth of goods from eligible Binance Marketplace merchants. pic.twitter.com/DsTBPK2NJi — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) June 1, 2023

FLOKI available to use on AliExpress

As reported by U.Today earlier, FLOKI meme coin is now also available to be used as payment on popular Chinese platform AliExpress.

This became popular after AliExpress was integrated on Shopping.io, a new platform that accepts more than 150 cryptocurrencies for transactions.

This is another great booster for FLOKI's utility as users will now be able to purchase more than 100 million goods on AliExpress, which makes deliveries to 200 countries around the world.