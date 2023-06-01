Shiba Inu Rival FLOKI Now Usable on AliExpress

Thu, 06/01/2023 - 10:41
Alex Dovbnya
FLOKI, rival to Shiba Inu, announced partnership with global e-commerce platform AliExpress through online shopping portal Shopping.io
Shiba Inu's rival, Floki (FLOKI), announced on Twitter that its digital token could now be used for purchases on AliExpress, a leading global e-commerce platform.

The statement revealed that this feature was facilitated through the integration of AliExpress on Shopping.io, a pioneering online platform that accepts over 150 types of cryptocurrencies for transactions.

The move further expands FLOKI's ecosystem, adding the option to buy from an assortment of over 100 million items on AliExpress and shipping to more than 200 countries worldwide.

Unprecedented XRP Activity Could Signal Unique Price Behaviour: Santiment
AliExpress, an online retail service owned by the Alibaba Group, is based in China and caters to customers globally. Launched in 2010, the e-commerce giant provides an expansive product range, including electronics, fashion items, beauty and personal care products, home and garden items, and toys.

AliExpress is particularly appealing to cost-conscious consumers due to its attractive pricing strategy. By adding support for FLOKI, AliExpress further broadens its customer base, accommodating the growing number of crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

Shopping.io, the facilitator of this integration, is an online shopping platform that offers a seamless experience for shoppers. It hosts products from renowned retailers such as eBay, Walmart and Home Depot, and has now added AliExpress to its growing list.

The Shopping.io platform has carved a niche for itself by merging a vast selection of products with the flexibility of cryptocurrency payments, making it the preferred choice for technologically savvy shoppers.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

