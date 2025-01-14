Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin Promise Rings True 16 Years On: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo brought attention to one of the earliest statements believed to have been made by Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator(s), Satoshi Nakamoto.

Rizzo shared a particular statement that dates back to Jan. 14, 2009, in which Satoshi highlighted the promise of Bitcoin. "Satoshi Nakamoto on the promise of Bitcoin, exactly 16 years ago. True at $0, true today," Rizzo wrote.

The statement made by the Bitcoin founder goes thus: "I think there were a lot more people interested in the 1990's, but after more than a decade of failed Trusted Third party based systems, they see it as a lost cause. i hope they make the distinction, that this is the first time i know of that we are trying a non trust based system."

This statement came two days after the first Bitcoin transaction was sent by Satoshi Nakamoto to computer scientist Hal Finney and 11 days after the Genesis block was mined.

At this time, Bitcoin was virtually worth $0. However, Bitcoin’s original promise went beyond price; it was to create a trustless, permissionless system that allows people to control their own money. In today’s world, Satoshi’s vision is more relevant than ever.

With Bitcoin currently trading at $96,804, Satoshi's promise remains true, proving that Bitcoin is much more than a speculative asset — it is a revolutionary technology with the potential to transform the future of money.

Bitcoin price action

Bitcoin temporarily fell below $90,000 on Monday as investors fled risky assets. Bitcoin plummeted to $89,259 before recovering.

Bitcoin has regained $96,000, and as of this writing, the leading cryptocurrency is trading at about $96,604, up 5.77% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Despite recovering recent losses, Bitcoin's price is still down 5.6% from this time last month and 4.19% weekly. It is also down about 11% since its record high of $108,268 reached on Dec. 17.